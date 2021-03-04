The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event is about to begin around the world, giving players who purchased the original ticket a chance at some great rewards. This is to compensate for some technical glitches that happened early on in the original event. The rewards offered are pretty useful no matter how much you play Pokémon GO, so you may be wondering how it all works. Here’s our guide showing you all the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event tasks and rewards.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Timed Research Guide

Below are all of the tasks you need to complete to finish the Kanto Bonus Event Timed Research, and the rewards you will receive for doing so. We have answered some of the more frequently asked questions about this unique event beneath that section.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Timed Research quest.

Stage 1 of 3

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 15 Ultra Balls

Catch 20 Pokémon – 10 Silver Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 500 XP

Rewards: 500 Stardust, a Lure Module, and 500 XP

Stage 2 of 3

Power up Pokémon 3 times – a Poffin

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy – a Super Incubator

Evolve a Pokémon – a Lucky Egg

Rewards: a Fast TM, a Charged TM, and 15 Ultra Balls

Stage 3 of 3

Cath 10 different species of Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Make 10 Great Throws – 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – a Star Piece

Rewards: an Elite Fast TM, an Elite Charged TM, and 100 Mew Candy

Total rewards: 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, 30 Ultra Balls, a Lure Module, a Poffin, a Super Incubator, a Lucky Egg, 13 Silver Pinap Berries, a Star Piece, an Elite Fast TM, an Elite Charged TM, a Charged TM, a Fast TM, and 100 Mew Candy.

Keep reading to find out more about how to get the research and how long it will last.

How to Get the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Timed Research

To receive the new Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Timed Research all you need to do is start up the game any time between March 5th at 10am and April 5th, in your local time. This will give you the Timed Research quest, but you only have until it expires to complete it for all of the rewards.

When does the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Timed Research Expire

On April 5th at 10am (local time) the Timed Research quest will expire, blocking you from completing any further tasks and receiving any of the additional rewards. Thankfully this month long quest should be easy to complete for most players, so don’t worry too much at first. But as the month continues, just be sure to finish it up before it expires.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Timed Research guide giving you all the tasks and rewards for this makeup event. For more info check out our full event guide. Otherwise, good luck with the month long quest.