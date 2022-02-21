Pokemon GO Voltorb Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance, Bonuses, Tips

A new Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour is here and this time it is for Voltorb. Voltorb is a classic Pokemon that dates all the way back to Pokemon Red and Blue. For those looking to catch a Voltorb, evolve their Voltorb to an Electrode, or just gain more Candy, here is everything you need to know about Voltorb Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Voltorb Spotlight Hour Schedule

This week’s Voltorb Spotlight Hour takes place on February 22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. During this hour, Voltorb will have an increased spawn rate in the wild and will come with an hour-long special bonus.

Something to note, this Voltorb Spotlight Hour does not affect Hisuian Voltorb or Hisuian Electrode. And while both Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode can’t be shiny yet, that isn’t the case for Voltorb.

Can Voltorb Be Shiny?

Yes, Voltorb can be shiny in Pokemon Go. Shiny Voltorb has been around since the original Pokemon anime, so shiny Voltorb can definitely be found in Pokemon Go. Electrode, its evolution, can also be shiny.

While the Voltorb Spotlight Hour is the best time to catch a shiny Voltorb, remember that only Voltorb has an increased spawn rate, not Electrode or its Hisuian cousins.

Voltorb Spotlight Hour Bonuses

Every Spotlight Hour comes with a bonus attached and this week’s Spotlight Hour bonus is Double Candy Catch. For Trainers not interested in Voltorb, this double Candy bonus applies to every single Pokemon caught during this event, so get out there.

It is also worth mentioning that the Poke Ball Prep Rally is going strong until February 25, 8:00 p.m. local time. The reason for this is to prepare for Tour: Johto, which is an all-day event happening on Saturday, February 26 that you won’t want to miss.

How to Prepare for Voltorb Spotlight Hour

The best way to prepare for the Voltorb Spotlight Hour is to clear up space in your Storage Box for all the Voltorbs that you will catch. You’ll be getting double the candy, so having the space for all of your catches will be important.

Since this event lasts for only an hour, you won’t want to be wasting your time buying Poke Balls or Incense before the event. Be sure to stock up on those things in order to maximize your Voltorb Spotlight Hour.

And that is everything you need to know to enjoy the Voltorb Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go. For more news, tips, and tricks, check out the rest of our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.