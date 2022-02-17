Pokemon GO: How to Catch Hisuian Electrode and Can It Be Shiny?

At last, Pokemon Go is getting Hisuian Electrode. After the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus with its introduction to Hisuian Pokemon, Hisuian Voltorb stumbled into Pokemon Go. With the Pokemon Go Poke Ball Prep Rally (that you do not want to miss), Hisuian Electrode is making its debut. Here is how to catch Hisuian Electrode and if it can be shiny in Pokemon Go.

How to Catch Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO

Unfortunately, Hisuian Electrode cannot be caught in the wild in Pokemon Go yet. As previously mentioned, Hisuian Electrode will make its debut during the Poke Ball Prep Rally event which takes place from Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

During this time and going forward after the event, any Hisuian Voltorb caught can evolve into Hisuian Electrode. All you need is 50 Hisuian Voltorb Candy to do it. Also, be sure to stay tuned because rumor has it that more Hisuian Pokemon are making their way to Pokemon Go thanks to Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Can Hisuian Electrode Be Shiny?

To add insult to injury, not only can Hisuian Electrode not be caught in the wild yet but Hisuian Electrode also cannot be shiny in Pokemon Go. This is to be expected since Hisuian Voltorb cannot be shiny either just yet. We will keep you updated with news for when shiny Hisuian Pokemon come to Pokemon Go.

On the bright side, the regular Voltorb in Pokemon Go can be shiny. And, in the upcoming Poke Ball Prep Rally which is a way to boost Trainers’ Poke Balls before Tour: Johto, here are all of the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Voltorb*

Hisuian Voltorb

Koffing*

Marill*

Wailmer*

Solosis

Foongus

If you’re lucky, you might encounter the following:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Jigglypuff*

Electrode

Amoonguss

Galarian Stunfisk*

Along with the massive amounts of Poke Balls you will receive during the Prep Rally event, you will also definitely want to snag your two free Raid Passes per day. These are especially useful considering the ongoing Deoxys Raids (in which all 4 forms can be shiny) and the legendary Gen II Johto Raids (in which all legendary Pokemon can be shiny).

And that is everything you need to know about Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon Go. Check out our Pokemon Go guides for more.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.