Pokémon GO – Where to Find and How to Catch Falinks

The Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event is live in Pokémon GO and with it comes the arrival of the new Galar region Pokémon Falinks. This Fighting Pokémon will be a nice addition to your collection, even if they won’t be too useful in battles. But as a collector’s item and a Pokédex entry they are exactly what you’re looking for. But to get them you need to know where to find and how to catch Falinks in Pokémon GO. And you may also be wondering can Falinks be shiny.

How to Catch Falinks in Pokémon GO

Falinks was supposed to launch in Pokémon GO in a few ways during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event. Originally Falinks would appear in three-star raids, as a field research reward, and rarely in the wild. However, an issue came up and they have been removed from raids for the duration of the event. To compensate players they will be appearing more frequently in the wild until the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event concludes.

So now you just need to focus on the two ways to catch Falinks in Pokémon GO. As far as the wild spawns go, there’s no specific location you should look for. Just keep an eye on your surroundings and try to keep moving whenever you are trying to find Falinks in the wild. Keep an active Incense going if you can, and if you’re near a stop you can use a standard Lure Module to boost the spawns. Then just try to find a Falinks anywhere you can.

Otherwise you’ll have to watch for the Win 2 Raids Field Research task, as explained in the previously linked guide. This will reward Falinks every time, and will not expire after the event. So if you get one, just try to complete it whenever you can and you’ll get that valuable Pokédex entry filled in. But can Falinks be shiny in Pokémon GO?

Can Falinks be Shiny in Pokémon GO

Unfortunately while you’re out hunting you will only come across the standard version of Falinks and not Shiny Falinks during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield Pokémon GO event. As has been the case for most new species introductions, they are not available in shiny form just yet. You’ll have to wait for a future event, such as a Community Day or another Galar focused celebration for the introduction of Shiny Falinks.

But that’s all the tips and tricks for where to find and how to catch Falinks in Pokémon GO.