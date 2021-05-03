Pokémon GO Xerneas Raid Guide – The Best Counters (May 2021)

After starting off the year very well, Pokémon GO has been in a bit of a lull over the last month or two. While there have been plenty of events, the long stay for the Forces of Nature trio and their different forms have definitely been a little tiring. Finally it is time for a new legendary to take over in tier five raids, and this time is it one that is making its first appearance in Pokémon GO with the Kalos region legendary Xerneas.

The Best Xerneas Counters in May 2021

You will find our full Xerneas raid guide below, with plenty of details you will want to know when it comes to this new addition to Pokémon GO. Unlike a lot of the recent five star raids that have been dual-types, Xerneas is strictly a Fairy type Pokémon. Fairy type Pokémon are some of the hardest Pokémon to take down though with incredibly high Special Defense. This means you are really going to want the best counters, which are going to be either Steel or Poison types mostly. The below Pokémon are some of your best options as the best counters against Xerneas at this point in the game.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Genesect Metal Claw Magnet Bomb Genesect (Burn) Metal Claw Magnet Bomb Scizor Bullet Punch Iron Head

With this being Xerneas’ first time in Pokémon GO, there is sort of a blank slate when it comes to Pokémon to use. The best Pokémon are listed above of course, but you can always make things better by utilizing Shadow versions or Mega versions of the Pokémon listed. For two specific Megas to use, you will want to look at both Mega Gengar and Mega Beedrill, though you want to make sure they have Poison attacks to use.

Pokémon GO Xerneas Raid Guide

Here’s some of the frequently asked questions and important tips about Xerneas raids in Pokémon GO for May 2021.

When do Xerneas Raids Begin and End in May 2021

The Xerneas raids will be begin on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 am and will run through Tuesday, May 18 at 10 am. As is usually the case, there will be special Raid Hours from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm both Wednesdays that Xerneas is in raids, so make sure to take advantage of them when they are available.

How Many Players are Needed

Xerneas is definitely not going to be as easy as the Forces of Nature trio largely due to the fact that Fairy types can be very tanky. This raid can probably be done with three people that are Best Friends and have the best counters at high levels, but really you’re going to want at least five or more overall if you can to better your chances of success.

What Weather Boosts Xerneas and Counters

As a Fairy type only, Xerneas will only end up being boosted in Cloudy weather. However, it does have some other moves that can be strengthened in other weather types. Zen Headbutt will be strengthened in Windy weather, while Charged moves like Giga Impact will be boosted in Partly Cloudy weather. Cloudy is going to be the most troublesome though, as the higher CP and Moonblast can really cause some problems.

What CP for 100% IVs for Xerneas

At its base level without weather boosts, you will encounter Xerneas at 2073 CP to 2130 CP. The highest end CP would be a 100% Xerneas, which is what people will be going for. Similarly, a weather boosted in Cloudy weather Xerneas will come in at higher CP at 2591 CP to 2701 CP, which would put it at level 25.

Can Xerneas be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Xerneas

As this is the first appearance for Xerneas in Pokémon GO raids, there will not be a shiny version available for now. This is almost always the case when legendaries are added to the game, with the shiny forms being added in future appearances that are bound to come.

And that’s our Xerneas raid guide for May 2021, the first time players will have a chance to catch this legendary Pokémon from the Kalos region by using the best counters.