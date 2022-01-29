Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Advance Time

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, available now on Nintendo Switch, offers a fresh take on the Pokemon series. Taking some hints from Nintendo’s amazing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can explore vast zones in the Hisui region, sneaking, surfing, flying, and catching all the Pokemon to fill your Pokedex.

And, much like previous entries, you have a standard day and night cycle. However, this time around, you’re able to advance time, so you’re able to search for certain types of Pokemon that are only available during that time of day, or night.

Following this guide, we will teach you how to advance time to get to your desired time of day.

How to Advance Time

There are multiple times of day available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus; Morning, Midday, Evening, and Nightfall. As you explore outside of the walls of Jubilife Village, you’ll see that time advances on a normal level, even though time freezes while inside of it. However, resting at camps or in the village itself will allow you to either take a short rest, or a full-on slumber, as you can select which time of day you would like to rise. Say that you’re trying to evolve your Ursaring to Ursaluna, you’ll need to be in a specific location at nightfall.

Taking a rest at a camp will allow you to advance your time from Midday to Nightfall and proceed with this event, which can only be completed at this time of day.

What other advantages does advancing time offer?

Advancing time, or resting is not only great for helping you get to a specific time of day. Resting will also allow you to heal all of your Pokemon in your party, even Pokemon that have been exhausted and fainted. The easiest way to rest while exploring the Hisui region is by finding Base Camps, which are littered around the map. Going into a basecamp will allow you to rest, and also acts as a respawning point if you happen to Black Out from taking too much damage in the wild.

Finding time for yourself is a great reason to search out a Base Camp and Rest, not only to advance time, but to help you heal your Pokemon back into tip-top shape. For more guides on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, venture on over to our helpful guide section.