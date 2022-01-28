One of the biggest selling points of Pokemon Legends Arceus is the promise for players to be able to explore the Pokemon world like never before. This will inevitably bring about comparisons to Breath of the Wild so the players’ expectations are therefore pretty high for this game. One of the most important, symbolic examples of this freedom to explore is the ability to Fly, and while this game does so a bit differently, we’ve provided some tips to get you soaring across the skies of the Hisui Region. Read more below for our guide on How to Fly in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Unlock Flying

Much like our guide on how to Surf in the game, Pokemon Legends Arceus enables you to Fly using a specifically assigned Pokemon, in this case being Hisuian Braviary. Flying in this game is different from the Fast Travel mechanic the original HM move provided, as you’re able to glide through the air instead after unlocking it while playing through the Story. You’ll find the Braviary mount just shortly after arriving in the Alabaster Icelands, in a temple the story leads you to, and after completing its puzzles you have a quick story-focused Trainer Battle. The Pokemon you’ll fight include a a Rhyperior, a Magmortar, and an Electivire, so consider bringing some Water and Ground types. Win this battle and you’ll be able to take to the skies on Braviary by summoning it with your Celestica Flute.

For those of you concerned about the original Fast Travel mechanics, you’ll be pleased to know you can instead open the map in the game and go to various points of interest throughout the game world, provided you’ve visited them before. It’s a good thing this function carries over, as many HM moves and their functions don’t appear in this game. Be sure to read all about the other potential activities you can perform with other Pokemon here!

