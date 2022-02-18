One of the stronger Pokemon from the sixth generation is the quadruped ice giant, Avalugg. Its species have been around since the Hisuian times but have some slight alterations to its form. Avalugg, the icicle Pokemon, is a form you’d want your Bergmite to evolve into. So here, we’ll help you evolve your Bergmite into Avalugg in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to evolve Bergmite into Avalugg in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Luckily, Bergmite can be evolved by leveling up. You have to only bring it up to 37 so it can then evolve into Avalugg. This is the same as the methods needed to evolve it from previous games. Even with the other Hisuian variants of Pokemon like Decidueye or Sneasel into Sneasler, they have some slightly different level requirements.

By the time you get to the Alabaster Icelands, you’ll start encountering higher-leveled Pokemon, including Bergmites and Avaluggs. Luckily for its Pokedex entry, you only have to evolve one to complete that part. These are common Pokemon found in Avalugg’s Legacy or the Arena’s Approach.

There are also Alpha variants that spawn if you’re lucky. In that case, you will have to defeat or catch any other Alphas that you see around so you can raise your chances of it spawning. Unfortunately, when your Bergmite evolves into an Avalugg, even in its Alpha form, it won’t be anywhere close to the size of the Noble one you battle during your playthrough.

Once you have your Avalugg, you want to make sure it has an Impish nature. This will sacrifice Sp. Attack for Defense, making this monstrosity an even harder shell to crack. If you max out its Defense stat by increasing its Effort Levels, you can reach 580 points into that stat, making it almost impervious to all physical attacks! Though, keep in mind, Avalugg heavily lacks in Sp. Defense and Speed, making it not ideal against faster Special Attackers.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.