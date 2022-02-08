Pokémon Legends Arceus: All Alpha Pokemon Locations in Every Area

Pokémon Legends Arceus players can find a wide amount of Alpha Pokémon during their journey throughout Hisui, all of which are capable of not only giving them plenty of XP but also taking their squad to the next level. With that said, and to make sure that you can get all the Alpha Pokémon available n the game as soon as possible, here’s the location of all fixed Alpha Pokemon currently present in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Find All Fixed Alpha Pokémon in Obsidian Fieldlands

You can find a total of nineteen fixed Alpha Pokémon on Obsidian Fieldlands. You can check out where to find each one of them below.

Alpha Bibarel : At a shore on Tidewater Dam.

: At a shore on Tidewater Dam. Alpha Graveler : On Grueling Grove. At the westmost portion of the map.

: On Grueling Grove. At the westmost portion of the map. Alpha Kricketune : North of Tidewater Dawn.

: North of Tidewater Dawn. Alpha Parasect : North of Nature’s Pantry.

: North of Nature’s Pantry. Alpha Floatzel : North of Worn Bridge.

: North of Worn Bridge. Alpha Staravia : On Windswept Run.

: On Windswept Run. Alpha Golbat : South of Oreburrow Tunnel.

: South of Oreburrow Tunnel. Alpha Luxio : West of Aspiration Hill.

: West of Aspiration Hill. Alpha Rapidash : North of Horseshoe Plains, east of Grueling Grove.

: North of Horseshoe Plains, east of Grueling Grove. Alpha Lopunny : In the westmost portion of The Heartwood, directly below Remanas Island.

: In the westmost portion of The Heartwood, directly below Remanas Island. Alpha Stantlter : On Deertrack Heights.

: On Deertrack Heights. Alpha Scyther : On the southmost part of Grandtree Arena.

: On the southmost part of Grandtree Arena. Alpha Snorlax : On the eastmost part of the area surrounding Lake Verity, by the shore.

: On the eastmost part of the area surrounding Lake Verity, by the shore. Alpha Heracrox : Close to a big point east of Grueling Grove.

: Close to a big point east of Grueling Grove. Alpha Magicarp : On a shore directly opposed to Oreburrow Tunnel.

: On a shore directly opposed to Oreburrow Tunnel. Alpha Gyarados : On Lake Verity, in the water.

: On Lake Verity, in the water. Alpha Alakazan : On Sandgreen Flats.

: On Sandgreen Flats. Alpha Blissey : North of Obsidian Falls.

: North of Obsidian Falls. Alpha Infernape: At the center of Ramana’s Island.

Where to Find All Fixed Alpha Pokémon in Crimson Mirelands

You can find a total of eighteen fixed Alpha Pokemon on Crimson Mirelands. You can check out where to find each one of them below:

Alpha Pacharisu: South of Gapejaw Bog.

South of Gapejaw Bog. Alpha Carnivine: North of Cottonsedge Prairie, east of Bolderoll Slope.

North of Cottonsedge Prairie, east of Bolderoll Slope. Alpha Ursaling: O n Ursa’s Rin.

n Ursa’s Rin. Alpha Rhyhorn: On Diamond Heath.

On Diamond Heath. Alpha Onix: South of the Diamond Settlement, north of Bolderoll Slope.

South of the Diamond Settlement, north of Bolderoll Slope. Alpha Raichu: North of Golden Lowlands.

North of Golden Lowlands. Alpha Roserade: On Cloudpool Ridge. (Daytime only).

On Cloudpool Ridge. (Daytime only). Alpha Hippowdon: On Sludge Mound.



On Sludge Mound. Alpha Toxicroak: On Holm of Trials, southwest of Sludge Mount.

On Holm of Trials, southwest of Sludge Mount. Alpha Hisuian Sliggoo: Holm of Trials, west of Ursa’s Ring.

Holm of Trials, west of Ursa’s Ring. Alpha Lickilicky: On Shrouded Ruins.

On Shrouded Ruins. Alpha Honchkrow: On Cloudpool Ridge (Nighttime only).

On Cloudpool Ridge (Nighttime only). Alpha Vespiquen: Noth of Cottonsedge Prairie, east of Bolderoll Slope.

Noth of Cottonsedge Prairie, east of Bolderoll Slope. Alpha Torterra: On Holm of Trials, southwest of Sludge Mount.

On Holm of Trials, southwest of Sludge Mount. Alpha Yanmega: South of Droning Meadow.

South of Droning Meadow. Alpha Whiscash: Lake Valor, on the water.

Lake Valor, on the water. Alpha Tangrouth: West of Scarlet Bog.

West of Scarlet Bog. Alpha Skuntank: At the center of Scarlet Bog.

Where to Find All Fixed Alpha Pokémon in Cobalt Coastlands

You can find a total of eighteen fixed Alpha Pokémon on Cobalt Coastlands. You can check out where to find each one of them below:

Alpha Machoke: East of Castaway Shore, north of Ginko Landing.

East of Castaway Shore, north of Ginko Landing. Alpha Empoleon: In Islespy Shore.

In Islespy Shore. Alpha Drapion: North of Ginkgo Landing.

North of Ginkgo Landing. Alpha Purugly: On Veilstone Cape.

On Veilstone Cape. Alpha Octillery: On Castaway Shore.

On Castaway Shore. Alpha Ambipom: On Hideaway Bay.

On Hideaway Bay. Alpha Walrein: On Ginkgo Landing.

On Ginkgo Landing. Alpha Chansey: On Tombolo Walk, on the eastmost island.

On Tombolo Walk, on the eastmost island. Alpha Gyarados: In the water, on an area between Sand’s Reach and Luker’s Lair.

In the water, on an area between Sand’s Reach and Luker’s Lair. Alpha Lumineon: On Seagrass Haven, directly above Veilstone Cape.

On Seagrass Haven, directly above Veilstone Cape. Alpha Ninetales: On the center of Firespit Island.

On the center of Firespit Island. Alpha Gastrodon: In an Island north of Seagrass Haven.

In an Island north of Seagrass Haven. Alpha Tentacruel: East of Lunker’s Lair.

East of Lunker’s Lair. Alpha Golduck: On Bathers’ Lagoon.

On Bathers’ Lagoon. Alpha Mothim: South of Spring Path, north of Windbreak Stand.

South of Spring Path, north of Windbreak Stand. Alpha Dusknoir: In an area between Deadwood Haunt and Sand’s Reach (Only at Nighttime).

In an area between Deadwood Haunt and Sand’s Reach (Only at Nighttime). Alpha Mantine: In an island northwest of Tranquility Cove.

Where to Find All Fixed Alpha Pokemon in Coronet Highlands

You can find a total of fifteen fixed Alpha Pokémon on Coronet Highlands. You can check out where to find each one of them below:

Alpha Bronzong: East of Clamberclaw Cliffs.

East of Clamberclaw Cliffs. Alpha Luxray: North of Sacred Plaza.

North of Sacred Plaza. Alpha Gabite: On the west of Clamberclaw Cliffs.

On the west of Clamberclaw Cliffs. Alpha Steelix: On the area between Celestica Trial and Sonorous Path.

On the area between Celestica Trial and Sonorous Path. Alpha Mismagius: On Stonetooth Rows (Only at Nighttime).

On Stonetooth Rows (Only at Nighttime). Alpha Clefable: On Fabled Spring, south of the shore opposed to the region’s indicator in the map.

On Fabled Spring, south of the shore opposed to the region’s indicator in the map. Alpha Electivire: South of Cloudcap Pass, northeast of the Moonsview Arena.

South of Cloudcap Pass, northeast of the Moonsview Arena. Alpha Hisuian Goodra: On Ancient Quarry.

On Ancient Quarry. Alpha Probopass: On Primeval Grotto.

On Primeval Grotto. Alpha Golem: On Bolderoll Ravine.

On Bolderoll Ravine. Alpha Grobat: On Wayward Cave.

On Wayward Cave. Alpha Rhyperior: On an edge on Sacred Plaza.

On an edge on Sacred Plaza. Alpha Mothim: On Wayward Wood.

On Wayward Wood. Alpha Gligar: On Celestica Ruins.

On Celestica Ruins. Alpha Gliscor: On Primeval Grotto, in an area south of Sacret Plaza.

Where to Find All Fixed Alpha Pokemon in Alabaster Icelands

You can find a total of fourteen fixed Alpha Pokémon on Coronet Highlands. You can check out where to find each one of them below:

Alpha Gallade : On Snowpoint Temple, located at the northmost part of the map.

: On Snowpoint Temple, located at the northmost part of the map. Alpha Chimecho: On the shores of Lake Acuity.

On the shores of Lake Acuity. Alpha Swinub: Southmost part of Avalugg’s Legacy.

Southmost part of Avalugg’s Legacy. Alpha Hisuian Sneasel: North of Avalugg’s Legacy.

North of Avalugg’s Legacy. Alpha Electabuzz : East of Icebound Falls.

: East of Icebound Falls. Alpha Lucario: On Icebound Falls, in the southmost part of the map.

On Icebound Falls, in the southmost part of the map. Alpha Gardevoir : On Heart’s Crag (Only on daytime).

: On Heart’s Crag (Only on daytime). Alpha Machamp: North of Arena’s Approach.

North of Arena’s Approach. Alpha Garchomp : On Avalanche Slopes, west of the area in which you can find Alpha Lucario.

: On Avalanche Slopes, west of the area in which you can find Alpha Lucario. Alpha Froslass: On Avalanche Slopes (Underground).

On Avalanche Slopes (Underground). Alpha Abomasnow : In the area between Avalugg’s Legacy and Bonechill Wastes.

: In the area between Avalugg’s Legacy and Bonechill Wastes. Alpha Piloswine: On Arena’s Approach.

On Arena’s Approach. Alpha Glalie : North of Bonechill Wastes.

: North of Bonechill Wastes. Alpha Mamoswine: On Avalugg’s Legacy.

It is also possible to find other Alpha Pokémon in the areas above, but they are not fixed spawns and are the result of chance encounters, which can happen at places where the normal Pokémon spawn.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2022