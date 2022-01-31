Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Evolve Kirlia Into Gallade or Gardevoir

One of the cooler Pokemon to come out of the Hoenn region is Ralts, who eventually can evolve into Gardevoir, and in Gen IV and beyond— Gallade. This lineage of the Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon makes their return in Legends: Arceus. Many players will definitely want to have one or the other on their team because of their strong offensive potential. Here, we’ll discuss how you can get Kirlia and evolve it into Gallade or Gardevoir in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to obtain Kirlia

Kirlia can be found at the Crimson Mirelands in the Shrouded Ruins. This will be the second area you explore in the Hisui region just after the Obsidian Fieldlands.

For Pokedex completion purposes, you can also find Ralts here and at the Gapejaw Bog in the same Crimson Mirelands locale. Ralts can evolve into Kirlia once it hits level 20.

How to evolve Kirlia in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Gardevoir

For Kirlia to turn into Gardevoir, you simply need to level it up to level 30 or higher. It’s a standard leveling mechanic.

Gardevoir retains the Psychic and Fairy-type combo. This Pokemon also excels in Special Attack and Special Defense. It’s perhaps one of the stronger types of its kind, especially in the mid-game sections of Legends: Arceus thanks to its variety of move types it can learn.

Gallade

To get Gallade, your Kirlia has to be a male. Then, give it a Dawn Stone. Levels do not matter in this case. To get a Dawn Stone, you’ll have to scour around and find drops in space-time distortions. Hopefully, you can snag one before they conclude.

Gallade becomes a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon that excels in Attack as opposed to its evolutionary counterpart of Special Attack. The moves it learns will differ the further you level it up.

Conveniently enough, you can catch Gardevoir or Gallade in Pokemon Legends: Arceus without going through the evolution process. The only difference is that you’ll encounter them much later in your adventure. Gardevoir can be found in the Alabaster Icelands at Heart’s Crag while Gallade can be found at Snowpoint Temple.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.