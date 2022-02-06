Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Shiny Stone

Shiny Stones in Pokemon Legends: Arceus have significant value when it comes to filling up your Pokedex. Whether you’re trying to evolve Roselia into Roserade or Togetic into Togekiss, we’ve got you covered in finding the elusive Shiny Stone.

How to Get a Shiny Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are several methods to getting a Shiny Stone with different levels of luck. If you don’t have time to worry about luck, here are some ways to easily obtain a Shiny Stone.

Ginter’s special offer at the Gingko Guild Shop may offer a Shiny Stone. However, it will cost you $5000 PokeDollars. So be sure to have plenty of PokeDollars on you when purchasing a Shiny Stone.

Another method to purchase a Shiny Stone is through the Merit Shop. The Merit Shop has all the evolutionary stones in the store. The Shiny Stone costs 1200 Merit Points. Merit Points are obtained by picking up satchels all over the Hisui region.

The last sure-fire way to get a Shiny Stone is by doing Request 74: A Bit of Help from Blissey, which can be activated on Professor Laventon’s blackboard. Once you finish the quest, you get one Shiny stone and two Max Revives.

A little more than luck to find a Shiny Stone

If you’re short of PokeDollars and need a Shiny Stone, there are methods to finding one. The first is by breaking shaking ores all over Hisui. Breaking one will make a Geodude or Graveler pop out, but you might have a chance at snagging a Shiny Stone.

You can also find a Shiny Stone by digging all over the region with Ursulana. Ursulana will be available to you after calming its rage in the Crimson Mirelands. The last way to find a Shiny Stone is in Space-Time Distortion Zones, where you may find one lying around on the ground.

To recap, here are the ways to find a Shiny Stone in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Ginter’s Special for $5000 PokeDollars

Merit Shop purchase for 1200 MP

Request 74: A Bit of Help from Blissey (Also get 2 Max Revives for completing this quest)

Breaking Shaking Ores

Digging with Ursulana

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.