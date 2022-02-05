Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Ice Stone

Nice stone, Ice Stone

February 5th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

pokemon-arceus-best-grass-type

Ice Stones in Pokemon Legends: Arceus are extremely valuable for evolving Pokemon for your Pokedex. If you need an Ice Stone to evolve your Eevee into a Glaceon or your Alolan Vulpix into an Alolan Ninetales, we’ve got you covered.

How to Get an Ice Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are several methods to getting an Ice Stone with varying degrees of difficulty. If you’re short on PokeDollars and need to find an Ice Stone out in the wild, you have plenty of options.

The first is by riding on the back of Ursulana in the Alabaster Icelands and using its digging feature to find an Ice Stone. To dig with Ursulana, wait for the orange signal in front of its face and run in that direction until Ursualan begins digging. You’ll have to dig a few times to find one.

Ursaluna-Riding1

The next two are also by chance. You can find Ice Stones lying around on the ground in Space-Time Distortion Zones all over the Hisui region. Also, breaking ore deposits in the Alabaster Icelands may land you an Ice Stone.

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Space-Time-Distortion

If you’ve reached the Alabaster Icelands, you may have the Gone Astray in the Icelands quest available to you. If so, do the quest and you will get an Ice Stone as an award.

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Alolan-Vulpix-Locations

The last two methods are sure-fire ways to get an Ice Stone. However, it will cost you. Ginter, who sits in front of the Galactic Hall building, may have an Ice Stone ready for you to buy for $5000 PokeDollars.

Also, the Merit Shop always has Ice Stones ready for 1000 Merit Points. You can get Merit Points by picking up satchels all over the Hisui Region.

Merit-Point-Shop1

To recap, here are all the ways to get an Ice Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus:

  • Find one using Ursaluna in the Alabaster Icelands
  • Pick up in the Space-Time Distortion Zones
  • Shaking Ores
  • Gone Astray in the Icelands Quest
  • Ginter’s special Ice Stone sale for $5000 PokeDollars
  • Merit Point Shop for 1000 MP

If you’re curious about how to get other evolutionary stones, head over here.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Pokémon Legends Arceus
Tornadus Thundurus Landorus legends Arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Catch Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus
Enamorus legends arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Enamorus
Evolve Qwilfish into Overqwil Pokemon Legends Arceus
Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Qwilfish into Overqwil
Petilil Lilligant legends arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Petilil into Lilligant
Trending on AOTF
How to Change Rotom Forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus
pokemon arceus best grass type
Pokemon Legends Arceus Request 10 Guide: How to Unlock and Start
Dying Light 2 Review
Halo Infinite Season 2
Halo Infinite Season 2 Release Date, Modes & Everything We Know About Big Halo Update