Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Ice Stone

Ice Stones in Pokemon Legends: Arceus are extremely valuable for evolving Pokemon for your Pokedex. If you need an Ice Stone to evolve your Eevee into a Glaceon or your Alolan Vulpix into an Alolan Ninetales, we’ve got you covered.

How to Get an Ice Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are several methods to getting an Ice Stone with varying degrees of difficulty. If you’re short on PokeDollars and need to find an Ice Stone out in the wild, you have plenty of options.

The first is by riding on the back of Ursulana in the Alabaster Icelands and using its digging feature to find an Ice Stone. To dig with Ursulana, wait for the orange signal in front of its face and run in that direction until Ursualan begins digging. You’ll have to dig a few times to find one.

The next two are also by chance. You can find Ice Stones lying around on the ground in Space-Time Distortion Zones all over the Hisui region. Also, breaking ore deposits in the Alabaster Icelands may land you an Ice Stone.

If you’ve reached the Alabaster Icelands, you may have the Gone Astray in the Icelands quest available to you. If so, do the quest and you will get an Ice Stone as an award.

The last two methods are sure-fire ways to get an Ice Stone. However, it will cost you. Ginter, who sits in front of the Galactic Hall building, may have an Ice Stone ready for you to buy for $5000 PokeDollars.

Also, the Merit Shop always has Ice Stones ready for 1000 Merit Points. You can get Merit Points by picking up satchels all over the Hisui Region.

To recap, here are all the ways to get an Ice Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus:

Find one using Ursaluna in the Alabaster Icelands

Pick up in the Space-Time Distortion Zones

Shaking Ores

Gone Astray in the Icelands Quest

Ginter’s special Ice Stone sale for $5000 PokeDollars

Merit Point Shop for 1000 MP

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.