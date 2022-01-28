Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Sneak

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, available now on Nintendo Switch, deviates greatly from the standard Pokemon games of the past. Offering wide-open areas, wild Pokemon abound, you’re able to run, jump, and sneak around, while even making changes to how you catch them.

One of these new features that you can utilize is Sneaking, which allows you to get up close and personal with these overworld Pokemon and catch them without battling them.

Sneaking up on Pokemon will give you a great tactical advantage when trying to secure a new monster, and following our guide, you’ll be able to find out how to do that.

How To Sneak In Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Activating the Sneak feature is done with just a simple button press. Pressing B on your preferred Nintendo Switch Controller, your character will crouch down, making you move a bit slower, but also making it much easier to sneak up on a Pokemon in the wild.

Sneaking in Tall Grass is also a great tip, as it makes you much more invisible to the Pokemon you are trying to catch. How the tides have turned since the original generations!

You’ll want to get close enough to a Pokemon, not so close that you could reach out and touch it, but close enough that you’d be able to lob a Pokeball at it and secure a great catch. If you get too close to a Pokemon, may trigger a battle, which can be a bit more time-consuming.

Sneaking up on weaker Pokemon and catching them without battling them is a great way to rack up Research Points, as they require you to catch the same Pokemon multiple times.

Using your new skills that would make an Ekans jealous, get out in the fields of Hisui and start catching them all!

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2022