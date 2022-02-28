Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Start Daybreak Update Content and Requests

The Daybreak update has been released for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, adding a handful of new missions and requests available after completing the game’s main story. Version 1.1.0 of Pokemon Legends: Arceus added new massive outbreaks with Pokemon that don’t normally appear in certain areas, the Eternal Battle Reverie that features a gauntlet of challenging battles, and much more, so there’s plenty to look forward to in the Daybreak update. Getting started with the postgame requests is the first step in unlocking all the new content, however, but that’s not exactly clear how to do, so here’s how to get started with Daybreak in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to Start Daybreak in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Before you can start the new Daybreak content, you must first have completed the main story of Pokemon: Legends Arceus and have viewed the credits. After finishing the game, you can find Mai and her Munchlax at the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands to begin a new quest called “A New Anomaly.” This is the first Daybreak quest and will set you on your way to unlocking the rest of the new content added in this update.

This quest will send you to Ramanas Island to the southwest where you’ll find a mass outbreak of Hisuian Zorua. This is odd since Zorua can’t normally be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands, so the Galaxy Expedition Team decides to investigate. Once you’ve found the Hisuian Zorua outbreak, you can continue with the rest of the Daybreak quests. The majority of them involve investigating strange new massive mass outbreaks in different areas of the Hisui region, but once you complete the outbreak quest in each area, you can move on to the battle challenges and other content added in the Daybreak update.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.