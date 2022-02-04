Pokémon Legends Arceus: Should You Choose Adaman or Irida in Disaster Looming?

As the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus continues, players will be given a choice. They can choose to side with Adaman, leader of the Diamond Clan, or Irida, leader of the Pearl Clan. Each choice will have certain impacts and consequences, and it will affect the game’s story quite a bit – all the way up to the credits, in fact. But will players benefit more from siding with Adaman or Irida?

This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Should You Side With Adaman or Irida?

This choice comes from the mission Disaster Looming. Near the end of it, players will get the option to side with the Diamond Clan or the Pearl Clan. Fans of previous Pokémon games should be well aware of the distinction between the two clans; as such, this will also determine which Legendary Pokémon you face off against. However, the distinction isn’t nearly as impactful as one might think.

This is a list of everything that’s affected by which clan member you side with:

Small amounts of dialogue change throughout the last few missions of the main story.

You fight and capture the Legendary Pokémon corresponding to the clan you side with in a regular Pokémon battle. Dialga for Diamond Clan, Palkia for Pearl Clan . This Pokémon takes on a more heroic role during the story.

. The opposite Legendary Pokémon will take the role of “The Counterpart”. You fight The Counterpart in an arena – like with Noble Pokémon – and you catch it in a special Origin Ball.



These are the only major changes that occur when choosing who to side with. The fight against The Counterpart changes slightly as a result, as they might occasionally use a different attack than normal. You will still be able to get the Adamant Crystal and Lustrous Globe no matter which one you catch first, and the only lasting difference will be the Poké Ball that houses each Legendary Pokémon. In the end, it’s completely up to preference.

Both Diamond fans and Pearl fans can benefit regardless of which clan they choose. Either their preferred Legendary will be the hero of the story, or it’ll get a special ball shared by no other Pokémon. Players might also make their decision based on which clan they simply like more. In that case, they can always go to the official Pokémon Legends: Arceus website to get a refresher on the members of each clan.

