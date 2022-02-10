Pokemon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Cleffa

Pokemon Legends: Arceus trainers want to fill up their entire Pokedex, especially with those rare Fairy-types. To do so, they will need to catch or evolve their Pokemon. Cleffa, the first evolution of the Clefairy line, can only be found in one spot for trainers looking to find Fairy-types to put on their team. Not sure where to find it? We’ve got you covered.

Where to Catch Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Cleffa can be found in the Coronet Highlands. However, Cleffa only spawns in one part of the Coronet Highlands. To catch an elusive Cleffa, head to the southwest portion of the map to the Fabled Spring. The Fabled Spring is the only spot where Pokemon trainers can find a Cleffa.

Unfortunately for trainers, Cleffa is a rare spawn in that portion of the map. This means that unless you are very lucky, it will take extra time for a Cleffa to appear. Trainers may need to head back to Jubilife Village and re-enter the Coronet Highlands for a chance to spot a Cleffa.

Be sure to check back regularly to the Coronet Highlands for a chance to find a Cleffa to catch. Once you have located a Cleffa, try to sneak up on it. Cleffa’s are timid so they will run away if they spot you. Distract it with a berry for an easy snag with a Poke Ball.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available for the Nintendo Switch.