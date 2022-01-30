Pokémon Legends Arceus offers its players the ability to catch a wide variety of different Pokémon as they explore the new yet familiar region of Hisui, solve its mysteries, and battle to complete their new Pokédex. With that said, among the many Pokémon available in the game, Clefairy is considered a fan-favorite, thanks to their charisma and move-set. But where can you catch a Clefairy in Pokémon Legends Arceus?

Where to Catch Clefairy in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can get a Clefairy in Pokémon Legends Arceus by going to Fabled Spring, an area located in the southwest portion of Coronet Highlands, during nighttime. It’s good to point out that Clefairy is not a rare spawn, so you may be able to catch a few at once. After spotting a Clefairy, you can either catch them without being noticed, which can be done by crouching, not making noise, and making use of the tall grass to hide your presence, or battle them. If battling the Pokémon is your only option, we recommend that you use steel-type Pokémon, as they will have an advantage when facing Clefairy in battle. It’s also recommended that you avoid using attacks capable of knocking the Pokémon out in one go.

After getting Clefairy, you will be able to evolve them into Clefable by using a Moon Stone, which you can buy from Simona, at the Item Exchange post located on Jubilifie Village. The Moon Stone can be brought in exchange for Merit Points.

Now that you know where to catch a Clefairy In Pokémon LA, don’t forget to check out where to catch Lucario, Eevee, Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig as well as where to catch the Generation four Dark-type Mythical Pokémon Darkrai in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2022