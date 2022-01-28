Pokemon Legends Arceus – Where to Find Apricorns

January 28th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Pokemon-Legends-Apricorns

Pokemon Legends Arceus is finally out and fans are eager to dive into the Hisui Region for the first time!  One of the biggest ways in which this game changes up the formula is that it has changed how the iconic Poke Ball can be acquired, opting for a streamlined process of gathering crafting components to make the more primitive models that exist in the game’s period.  One central component for the Poke Ball and their more reliable Great and Ultra Ball is the humble Apricorn.  Find out here where you can find Apricorns in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Pokemon Legends Arceus – Where to Find Apricorns

Pokemon-Legends-Apricorn-Location

PLA takes no time in showing you where you can find your Apricorns; in fact, you can find it right in the first area you can openly explore after the intro, the Obsidian Fieldlands.  You’ll see plenty of Apricorns scattered about, either growing on their respective trees marked with a darker bark and leaves sporting a more yellow color tone.  You’ll see quite a few of these trees from the very start on Aspiration Hill.  Simply hit X to swap to a Pokemon in your party, aim with ZR at the tree, and throw, your Pokemon will hit the tree and knock them down for you, allowing you to collect them in bulk.

Pokemon-Legends-Apricorn-Tree

Additionally, you’ll find the odd Apricorn scattered about on the fields.  Shortly after exploring you’ll likely find quite a few of these, and they’ll be easy to spot in your later travels.  Once you pick it up, be sure to come by later and you’ll find more on the grounds rather easily.  But naturally, be on the lookout for trees first and foremost.  Many of the sources of Apricorns in the game will be static spawn locations, so be sure to return to where you spot them from time to time.

Pokemon-Legends-Apricorn-Trees

This concludes our guide on where to find Apricorns in Pokemon Legends Arceus!  Be on the lookout for more Pokemon Legends Arceus guides like this!

 

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Vaporeon Legends Arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Eevee into Vaporeon
In Pokémon Legends Arceus, players can evolve their Eevee into all of its possible evolutions, including the Water-type Vaporeon, one of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Leafeon Legends Arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Eevee into Leafeon
Check out how to evolve Eevee into Leafeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Attack of the Fanboy
Glaceon Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Eevee into Glaceon
Check out how to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus: Can You Get Shiny Starters? Pokémon Legends Arceus: Can You Get Shiny Starters?
Will a shiny Pokémon be the first one you get?
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy