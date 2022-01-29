Pokemon Legends Arceus – Where to Find Tumblestones

You'll want to stock up on a bunch of these for your journey.

January 29th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Tumblestones

Tumblestones are basically the most useful and versatile material for Pokeball crafting in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They go hand in hand with Apricorns, and you’re going to need hundreds of them if you want to rise up in the ranks with the Survey Corps. Follow this handy guide so you can stock up on lots of Tumblestones in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Where to find Tumblestones in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Tumblestones can actually be found everywhere including vendors in Jubilife Village. While they’re a common resource, you’ll burn through them quite rapidly since you’re constantly going to be making different kinds of Poke Balls on the fly. This also includes the Great Ball and Ultra Ball.

Tumblestones

Tumblestones appear as a reddish-brown formation coming out of the floor. They look like crystals. These can usually be found in rocky and mountainous areas on every map. All you need to do is throw one of your Pokemon near the crystal formation. Once they come out of their Poke Ball, they’ll attack the crystal/rock pile and break it, giving you at least 5 Tumblestones.

This works just like it does with Apricorns, and it’s never a bad thing to go out of your way to stock up on excess.

A very fast and reliable method of farming this material is by going into the first region – the Obsidian Fieldlands. If you start off at the Fieldlands Camp, go to the left and hug the mountainside area. Follow this path up until the area where you’d encounter Ponytas and the Alpha Rapidash.

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Tumblestones-Location

There are also many other spots on the cliffside regions at the Heights Camp spawn. When you go closer towards the rivers on both sides, carefully scale down so you won’t take fall damage. You’re guaranteed at least 20 per instance. Just exit back to down once you have collected a good amount and come back in to replenish the Tumblestone spawns.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon Legends Arceus Bidoof Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Change Pokémon Moves
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new step forward for the Pokémon franchise. This is especially so in the case of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Evolution Pokemon Legends Graveler Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Graveler into Golem
Rock and Roll.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Catch Alerted Pokemon Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Catch Alert Pokemon
Sometimes you'll have to revert to the basics to catch wild Pokemon.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Metal Coat Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Metal Coat
Give Your Scyther the Glow-Up They Deserve
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy