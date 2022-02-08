Pokémon Legends Arceus: Which is the Real Burmy Request Guide

Pokémon Legends Arceus players can, during their journey throughout the new yet familiar region of Hisui, complete many requests, all sure to give them plenty of rewards. With that said, and to make sure that you can complete all the requests available in Pokémon Legends Arceus, we will now tell you how to trigger and complete the game’s 73rd Request, ”Which is the Real Burmy?”.

Which is the Real Burmy Request Guide

To complete Pokémon Legends Arceus’ 73rd Request: ”Which is the Real Burmy?” you will need to capture three specific Burmy’s, a Plant Cloak one, a Sandy Cloak one, and a Trash Cloak one, and then show them twice to Leif, Duna, and Tarush, a group of NPC’s placed close to the entrance of Jubilife Village. You can start the quest by going to the village and talking to the NPCs after triggering the game’s 12th mission, ”The Slumbering Lord of the Tundra”. After triggering the request, you can find a Plant Cloak Burmy by heading to the Obsidian Fieldlands and then throwing your Pokéballs at the shaking trees scattered throughout the area. The Sandy Cloak Burmy can be found on Crimson Mirelands, while the Trash Cloak Burmy can be found at the Cobalt Coastlands. As we said above, once you catch all three variants, you just need to head to the village and show the Pokémon to the NPCs. Once you do that, you will need to complete Burmy’s Pokédex entry and then show the Pokémon to the NPCs again, which will complete the request.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to complete the Which is the Real Burmy? request in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Trigger the game’s 12th mission.

Talk to Leif, Duna, and Tarush on Jubilife Village.

Go to the Obsidian Fieldlands and catch the Plant Cloak Burmy.

Go to the Crimson Mirelands and catch the Sandy Cloak Burmy.

Go to the Cobalt Coastlands and catch the Trash Cloak Burmy.

Go back to the NPCs and show the Pokémon.

Complete Burmy’s Pokédex entry.

Talk to the NPCs again.

