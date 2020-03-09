Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX – Legendary Pokemon Locations and Recruitment Guide

Throughout the main campaign of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, you’ll come across various legendary Pokemon. They’re tough encounters, but unfortunately, they aren’t recruitable until later in the game. That doesn’t mean you can’t ever add the likes of Groudon or Rayquaza to your Rescue Team, though. Legendary Pokemon are fair game for recruitment, there are just a few stipulations to the process.

How to Recruit Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Legendary Pokemon cannot be recruited in Rescue Team DX until after the credits roll. After completing the main campaign, you can head back and challenge any of the legendary Pokemon you faced during the story and rematch them, only this time they’re opened up for recruitment.

These story-related legendary Pokemon, including Zapdos, Articuno, Moltres, Groudon, and Rayquaza, will be automatically recruited after defeating them a second time in the postgame.

How to Recruit Every Other Legendary Pokemon

Outside of story-related legendaries, there are 15 other legendary Pokemon available as a part of Rescue Team DX’s postgame content. The same rule applies with these legendaries: they aren’t able to be recruited during the first encounter. You have to defeat them once and then return and battle them a second time to recruit them to your Rescue Team. Also, like the other legendaries, recruitment is automatic after the second encounter, so you won’t have to worry about getting lucky.

These are all the postgame legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX and where to find them.

Kyogre – Stormy Sea (40F)

– Stormy Sea (40F) Regirock – Buried Relic (15F)

– Buried Relic (15F) Regice – Buried Relic (25F)

– Buried Relic (25F) Registeel – Buried Relic (35F)

– Buried Relic (35F) Mew – Buried Relic (36F-99F)

– Buried Relic (36F-99F) Latios – Northern Range (25F)

– Northern Range (25F) Latias – Pitfall Valley (26F)

– Pitfall Valley (26F) Entei – Fiery Field (30F)

– Fiery Field (30F) Raikou – Lightning Field (30F)

– Lightning Field (30F) Suicune – Northwind Field (30F)

– Northwind Field (30F) Ho-Oh – Mt. Faraway (40F)

– Mt. Faraway (40F) Jirachi Wish Cave (99F)

Wish Cave (99F) Lugia – Silver Trench (99F)

– Silver Trench (99F) Deoxys – Meteor Cave (20F)

– Meteor Cave (20F) Mewtwo – Western Cave (99F)

Each of these legendaries are located in incredibly tough postgame dungeons, most of which are tied to postgame quests. Be sure to stock up on useful items and recruit powerful Pokemon to stand a chance.

- This article was updated on:March 9th, 2020