Prized Pelt Location in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has floods of players arriving at the expansion’s doorstep each day and whether you are slaying monsters with vicious slashes or simply exploring the brilliant new locations that the DLC offers there is something for everyone to enjoy. Of course, resource gathering is always of vital importance to continue the journey with the best gear possible. One particular resource that needs to be gathered through slightly alternative means is the Prized Pelt. This guide article will take you through where the Prized Pelt’s location in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is and of course how to get it.

Getting the Prized Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

In order to find the Prized Pelt, you will have to make your way to the Shrine Ruins where you will be able to find a lot of the creatures that you will need to slay. However, these creatures are simply just animals roaming around in the wild which is why some players can have difficulty in actually knowing where to get a Prized Pelt from. You will have a chance of carving/collecting the Prized Pelt from Anteka or Kelbi.

In terms of what the animal looks like, one of them has similar looks to a deer. These are called the Kelbi as noted above and they also have the highest chance of dropping a Prized Pelt when you carve them so they are the ones that you will want to go and find. The Flooded Forest is another area where you will be able to find a lot of Kelbi. The Anteka on the other hand can be found in the Frost Islands. If you are just deciding to hunt the Kelbi, you will likely have the resources you need for crafting in no time!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now and playable for the platforms of Nintendo Switch and PC.