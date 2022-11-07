PUBG Mobile Gun Tier List: The 12 Best Guns Ranked From Best to Worst

Player Unknown Battlegrounds, PUBG mobile, is a free-to-play battle royale mode that offers many contents for fans to dive into. There is tons of customization regarding skins, vehicles, and, most importantly, guns. With so many guns to choose from, it can be challenging to decide which ones are best and should be your go-to for the battlefield. Here we have compiled a list of the 12 best guns available in PUBG mobile and ranked them by tier from the best to the worst.

12 Best Guns Ranked

You can’t go wrong choosing any of these guns for your loadout, as they all have their perks and strengths. Although these are all great, ensure you have the correct settings and sensitivity to make these guns work even better for a more significant advantage over your opponents.

S Tier – Assault Rifle – Beryl M762

This assault rifle provides the perfect balance for range and fire rate. With both exceptional, the gun also has a low recoil, making it accurate enough that it is easy to land hits on your opponents. Beginners may find it challenging to start with this gun, but once it is mastered, it is the strongest weapon in the game.

S Tier – Sniper – AWM

The AWM is the best sniper in PUBG mobile. Usually found in airdrops, this is a gun you want to ensure you pick up right when you see it. It is so powerful that when it is paired with a clear scope, it can have you killing your opponents in one shot from great distances. This gun in the right hands is a deadly and a powerful force.

S Tier – Shotgun – DBS

Now, if you are looking for a rapid-fire shotgun, the DBS is the one for you. Mostly found inside airdrops, this is a gun that you should pick up without question. Stronger than the S1897, it also allows you to get two shots off before reloading, considering it is a double barrel making it the perfect way to come back if you miss your opponent on the first shot.

S Tier – Assault Rifle – M416

This assault rifle has everything you need on a gun. The magazine size is large, making the need to reload minimal, along with many attachments to make it more robust. This is great as the attachments can make long-range combat easier, making the M416 one of the best guns in the game.

S Tier – Marksman Rifle – MK14 EBR

What makes this better than the Mini version of the gun is that there are two firing methods, and one mode makes it automatic. Automatic mode will have you taking out opponents at a quicker rate, with a high damage rate and bullet spread. Pair this with the right attachments in mid to late game, and you will find that this is one of the best guns in all of PUBG mobile.

S Tier – Assault Rifle – AKM

The AKM is a PUBG mobile version of the AK 47. It is as strong as fans of shooters would expect, as the AK is always a powerful gun that can quickly kill opponents. The recoil is easy to manage, making it accurate and reliable on the battlefield. Pairing this gun with the proper secondary can make your loadout one of the strongest in the match.

S Tier – Light Machine Gun – MG3

Even though there are not a lot of light machine gun options in the game, the MG3 is still one of the best guns in the game. It comes with two firing modes that can destroy anything in its path. As with all light machine guns in shooters, the reload speed is prolonged, so make sure you find the proper cover to give yourself time to do so. Being prone in the middle of the battlefield and just unloading bullets on the enemy team makes this a powerful weapon that can rack up a ton of kills.

A Tier – Sniper – Kar98k

This sniper is the second-best in the game and won’t let you down. It is as powerful as the AWM, but the downfall holding it back is that the fire rate is really slow. If you don’t land your first shot, then it is more than likely that you won’t be able to get another shot off before your opponent kills you. It is wise to have this gun paired with a quick secondary for worst-case scenarios.

A Tier – Shotgun – S1897

The S1897 is a pump-action shotgun that genuinely packs a punch. Landing a shot on the correct area of an opponent will have them dying quickly, leaving them no chance to react. The mid-range is pretty good here, making it perfect if you are attacked from the front. Make sure that your aiming is accurate, as the fire rate is on the lower end of the scale.

A Tier – Submachine – MP5k

This gun is the most deadly submachine gun in PUBG mobile. Just like you would expect from an SMG, the fire rate is very high, but what makes this gun unique is the helpful attachments you can equip to it. It may take some time to have this gun at its full potential, considering some attachments take a while to unlock, but once you do, it is a force to reckon with. The damage output is high from the beginning, though, so you should get a lot of kills even without attachments.

A Tier – Submachine – UMP45

This submachine gun is just as good as the MP5k but should be a second choice compared to it. The only reason it is worst is that it can take slightly longer to reload, which can cause you to die more often when you are in a gunfight. It still has a high fire rate, and the magazine size can compensate for its lack of reload speed.

A Tier – Marksman Rifle – Mini14

This marksman rifle is perfect for those players who want to take out opponents at mid to long-range. The fire rate is high, and the recoil is low enough, making it reasonably easy to handle. Pairing the Mini14 with the right attachments can make even the worst sharpshooter a deadly player that no one will want to mess with.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022