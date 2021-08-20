The legendary Quake has been remastered and re-released as part of the QuakeCon 2021 celebration, and it came complete with all of its original console commands. To make use of these commands, you’ll need to be playing on PC, whether that be the Steam release or the Windows 10 release. Both will work just fine.

Quake released straight to Xbox Game Pass, as well as Game Pass for PC, meaning any of Game Pass subscribers can download this game to their PC for free, to make full use of these commands. This also grants a massive advantage to anyone looking to unlock all of Quake’s achievements, as these console commands do not disable achievements. This means you can use god mode and no-clip for your Nightmare run, turning it into an absolute joke.

Quake Remastered Console Commands List

To open the console, press the tilde (“~”) button on your keyboard. This will open a text box that you can type the commands into, and press “Enter” to activate them. To close the console, press the tilde button a second time.

Change Skill Level: skill # (0 for Easy, 1 for Normal, 2 for Hard, 3 for Nightmare)

(0 for Easy, 1 for Normal, 2 for Hard, 3 for Nightmare) Deceleration Speed: sv_stopspeed # (default of 100)

(default of 100) Fly Mode: fly

Give All Items: give all

Give All Weapons: give weapons

Give All Weapons and Items: impulse 9

Give Armor: give armor

Give Armor Shard: give armor shard

Give Blue Key: give blue key

Give Body Armor: give bodyarmor

Give Charges: give C # (0 to 255)

(0 to 255) Give Combat Armor: give combat armor

Give Commander’s Head: give commander’s head

Give Health: give H # (0 to 255)

(0 to 255) Give Max Ammo: give ammo

Give Nails: give N # (0 to 255)

(0 to 255) Give Power Cube: give power cube

Give Power Shield: give power shield

Give Red Key: give red key

Give Rockets: give R # (0 to 255)

(0 to 255) Give Rune: impulse 11

Give Security Pass: give security pass

Give Shells give S # (0 to 255)

(0 to 255) Give Slugs: give slugs

Give Weapon: give # (1 for Axe, 2 for Shotgun, 3 for Super Shotgun, 4 for Nailgun, 5 for Super Nailgun, 6 for Grenade Launcher, 7 for Rocket Launcher, 8 for Thunderbolt)

(1 for Axe, 2 for Shotgun, 3 for Super Shotgun, 4 for Nailgun, 5 for Super Nailgun, 6 for Grenade Launcher, 7 for Rocket Launcher, 8 for Thunderbolt) God Mode: god

Invisible to Enemies: notarget

Jump to Level: map x (“map e1m1” will take you to Episode 1: Map 1 for example, while “map start”, will take you to the introduction level, and “map end” will take you to Shub-Niggurath’s Pit)

(“map e1m1” will take you to Episode 1: Map 1 for example, while “map start”, will take you to the introduction level, and “map end” will take you to Shub-Niggurath’s Pit) No-Clip Mode: noclip

Quad Damage Mode: impulse -1

Reset Map: kill

Set Gravity: sv_gravity # (default of 800)

(default of 800) Set Backward Movement Speed: cl_backspeed # (default of 200)

(default of 200) Set Forward Movement Speed: cl_forwardspeed # (default of 200)

(default of 200) Set Maximum Movement Speed: s v_maxspeed # (default of 320)

(default of 320) Set Sideways Movement Speed: cl_sidespeed # (default of 350)

Quake is available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.