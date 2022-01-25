Rainbow Six Extraction: Best Graphics Settings for Maximum FPS

Rainbow Six Extraction is making waves within the gaming community and in turn, players who have been playing the experience have been looking to ensure that they have the best settings for FPS while playing the game. This guide article will take you through what some of the best graphic settings for Rainbow Six Extraction are and how they’ll assist with maximising the FPS that you will be able to get while making your way through the vast ecosystem of new experiences to uncover and Archaean hordes to slay within the game.

Best Graphics Settings for Rainbow Six Extraction

In terms of what graphics settings are the best for the experience, it will vary from person to person based on what they prefer for graphics. The following settings are extremely useful for acquiring the maximum FPS for your platform. Follow the list as shown here and you will likely observe a notable increase in performance and FPS. The settings list is as follows:

Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: T-AA

T-AA Aspect Ratio: Set this to ‘Auto’

Set this to ‘Auto’ Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Effects Quality: If you set this to ‘Medium’ then it will likely keep a stable FPS in general.

If you set this to ‘Medium’ then it will likely keep a stable FPS in general. HDR: On

On Latency Flash Indicator: Off

Off Lens Effect: Off (This can be kept on if preferred, however)

Off (This can be kept on if preferred, however) Level of Detail Quality: Medium

Medium Nvidia DLSS: Performance

Performance Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On and (+) Boost

On and (+) Boost Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Refresh Rate: Highest rate

Highest rate Shading Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Sprawl Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: 8-16X

8-16X Texture Quality: High

High VSync: Off

The best setting on the list to be altered is the ‘Nvidia DLSS’ which if you have a compatible device will ensure a much higher performance without any loss of graphic quality. In turn, before altering the other settings, giving this setting a try and changing the settings until it offers what you are looking for will be a great place to trial things. This setting is supported only with ‘NVIDIA RTX class GPU’s.

Rainbow Six Extraction is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC.