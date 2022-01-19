Rainbow Six Extraction Unlock Time: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Game Pass Release Time

Rainbow Six Extraction, the newest standalone title set in the Rainbow Six Siege world, is nearly upon us. But when will the exact unlock time be for Rainbow Six Extraction. Operation Chimera and the Outbreak event, a Rainbow Six Siege limited-time mode, was so popular and successful that Ubisoft chose to develop a spin-off game for it. In this, you’ll play one of 18 Operators in three-man squads. For those who are itching to kill some infected, the wait is almost over.

Before we get into it, you'll definitely want to know some of the basics for Rainbow Six Extraction. We cover how to unlock the operators, how to level up quickly and what that'll offer you in the game.

Rainbow Six Extraction Unlock Time

Rainbow Six Extraction is set to release tomorrow, January 20, 2022. No matter where you are in the world, if you have preordered the game, you can begin the preload of the game. The unlock time for the game is broken out into three parts: The Americas, Europe and Middle East, and Asia and Oceania.

Starting with Asia and Oceania, Rainbow Six Extraction will unlock at 12 a.m. AEDT on January 20. Europe and Middle East will see their game unlock at 12 a.m. CET. And last but not least, the Americas will have Rainbow Six Extraction at 12 a.m. local time. So no matter where you live, the unlock time for Rainbow Six Extraction is midnight.

Rainbow Six Extraction Download Size

The newest co-op tactical shooter from Ubisoft will have a varied download size per platform. The Xbox and Playstation versions of the game will be about 50GB to download. The PC version on the other hand will weigh in at around 85GB and will have an optional 96GB HD texture pack as well, similar to Rainbow Six Siege.

As of right now, there is no announcement for a day one update, so stay tuned for more information on that. Be sure to begin preloading the game so you can jump right into the action when it comes out at midnight in your local area. Happy hunting out there, and stay safe.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out on January 20, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Google Stadia, and PC. Check out our review of the game.