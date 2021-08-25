Update 2.11 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.000.014. This update is exclusively for the PlayStation version of Rainbow Six Siege, so players on other platforms won’t get this update. This update is currently rolling out on PS4 and PS5, so it should show up in your download queue soon. Here’s everything new with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 2.11.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.11 Patch Notes

This update is only for server infrastructure maintenance on PS4 and PS5. There are no balance adjustments or bug fixes in this patch. The servers will only be down for roughly 30 minutes to implement this patch, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long.

🛠PlayStation Maintenance🛠 There will be some infrastructure maintenance on PlayStation today, August 25th. 🎮PlayStation 4 and 5: 11:15am EDT / 3:15pm UTC

⏲Estimated Downtime: 30 mins pic.twitter.com/XzHHfISztq — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 25, 2021

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege continues to receive updates six years after release, and there’s a ton of content in the way in the upcoming Crystal Guard season. The game also recently received Resident Evil crossover skins in the form of Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine for certain operators.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.​