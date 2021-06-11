Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: How to Get Sargasso Gold Bolts

Sargasso is the second planet you visit in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and there are three Gold Bolts to find here. The first two are easy enough to find, but the third and final Gold Bolt seems to give a lot of players trouble. It’s way up high, very much out of reach for Rivet, so many players have been wondering how to obtain it. Gold Bolts unlock several cool bonuses, so it’s understandable to want to collect them all before moving onto the next planet. Here’s how to get all three Gold Bolts on Sargasso in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Sargasso Gold Bolt #1

The first Gold Bolt on Sargasso is located behind the factory where the Morts work. If this is your first time playing through the level, you’ll have to fight your way there and clear the area of Goons. If you’re returning to Savali, however, then the landing pad is right near here. Once you reach the factory, walk behind it and pull yourself to the rift on the ledge. The Gold Bolt will be waiting up there for you.

Sargasso Gold Bolt #2

The second Sargasso Gold Bolt is a short distance to the east of the Morts’ factory. From the landing pad, head east and jump over the gap in the bridge with a Speedle. Then, jump off the Speedle and continue straight to the tall green Gelatonium harvester pictured above. The Gold Bolt will be on the platform behind the structure.

Sargasso Gold Bolt #3

The third Gold Bolt on Sargasso seems to give people the most trouble. It’s way up high in the middle of a hoop in the sky. You actually cannot reach it on your first visit to the planet. After finishing the main story on Sargasso, leave the planet and Mort will call you about a side mission. This side mission is to collect Zurpstones for Trudi, a flying creature that you can use to get the Gold Bolt. Return to Sargasso and collect enough Zurpstones to unlock the Ranger Boots. Once you deliver them, Mort will allow you to take Trudi flying around Sargasso. Now, you can fly through the hoop and collect the final Gold Bolt.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.