How do you get the RYNO 8 in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart? The RYNO is a staple of the Ratchet and Clank series, and the new version of the weapon present in Rift Apart is a sight to behold. The weapon drops items from other dimensions onto your enemies, including things from other iconic PlayStation franchises like Horizon Zero Dawn. This is most likely the last weapon you’ll get during the game, but it will absolutely come in handy during subsequent playthroughs on Challenge Mode. Here’s how to get the RYNO 8 in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

How to Get the RYNO 8 in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

To unlock the RYNO 8 in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you have to collect all the Spybots hidden throughout the game. There are 10 Spybots to find in total. They can be obtained as rewards for side quests, found via exploration, or obtained as rewards for Battleplex challenges. You can use our Spybot locations guide to find them all. Obtaining the RYNO 8 will also unlock the Aim to Misbehave trophy.

Ratchet: We made it outta the rift with a new super weapon: the RYNO 8! Clank: It seems this device can drop objects from other dimensions into ours. Fascinating.#RatchetPS5Takeover #SunsetOverdrive @Guerrilla @SuckerPunchProd @Naughty_Dog @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/TavBdHw3oL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021

Once you collect all 10 Spybots, Ms. Zurkon will call you and inform you that the weapon is ready for pickup. You don’t even have to pay for it, which is a nice bonus. While it’s already an incredibly deadly weapon without any upgrades, you can spend Raritanium to improve the weapon’s destructive power and unlock new abilities for it. If you want to unlock the ability to call in PlayStation icons like Sly Cooper, Jak and Daxter, and the Thunderjaw from Horizon Zero Dawn, then you’ll need to use Raritanium to unlock the necessary upgrades.

The RYNO 8 is just one of 20 weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. However, since you need to visit all the planets to collect all 10 Spybots, you most likely have a full arsenal by this point in the game. Still, check out our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart weapons guide to make sure you didn’t miss any cool guns like the Bouncer and the Pixelizer.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.