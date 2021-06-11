Update 1.001.002 has arrived for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Rift Apart is the first full-length original adventure for the spacefaring duo in quite some time, so fans are understandably itching to get their hands on the new installment. The game takes full advantage of the PlayStation 5’s hardware, boasting lightning-fast loading and remarkable attention to detail. This update adds onto the day one patch, so it likely just polishes some small issues. Here’s everything new with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.001.002.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.001.002 Patch Notes

There are currently no patch notes available for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.001.002. This update was released just a few hours before the game’s launch, so it likely just fixes some minor issues with the day one patch that was released earlier this week. The day one patch added several significant features like two performance modes and multiple accessibility updates. This article will be updated when Insomniac Games releases an official list of patch notes.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is one of Insomniac’s best games and it’s easily one of the best games in the Ratchet and Clank series. In our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review, we said the game was “an absolute blast from start to finish” and called it “the first true taste of next-gen.” Players have only just started to get their hands on the game, so there are still plenty of secrets to uncover in Ratchet and Clank’s dimension-hopping adventure. For those of you who are lucky enough to have a PS5 at the moment, there’s no better showcase for what the system can do than Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.