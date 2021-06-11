Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: Wee Roger Boss Guide

When Rivet and Clank visit Torren IV in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, they’ll encounter the pirates yet again and have to face Wee Roger. Wee Roger isn’t a particularly difficult boss, but like many Rift Apart bosses, he’s tougher than he looks. This giant pirate is very similar to other pirates that Rivet has faced in previous battles, like Francois in the Scarstu Debris Field. He’s got a lot of health and the arena is pretty small, but you can easily take him down with the right strategy. Here’s how to beat Wee Roger in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

How to Beat Wee Roger in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Like most of Rift Apart’s boss fights, Wee Roger has a lot of devastating explosive attacks and area-of-effect abilities. These can be avoided if you stay on the move, but the small arena makes dodging these attacks more difficult than it should be. Wee Roger’s main two attacks are cluster bombs which he launches at clearly telegraphed locations and a ground pound that he uses to get closer to you.

On their own, these are no problem. Focusing on both of them at the same time is the hard part. To make things easier for yourself, stay as far away from Wee Roger as you can so you’re not susceptible to his slam attack. He’ll still use it to jump toward you, but just try to keep as much space between you and him as possible. That way, you can focus on avoiding the cluster bombs. If you do get hit, there are crates around the arena that have health in them.

As per usual, the weapons you choose to use will make all the difference in this fight. This is a close-range fight, so you’ll want to use weapons like The Enforcer to deal as much damage as possible. To give yourself some breathing room, toss out a Mr. Fungi or two as a distraction. Also, the Topiary Sprinkler is a lifesaver in this fight because it can immobilize the boss for a few seconds and give you an opportunity to strike. The Shatterbomb is another way to get some easy damage in from afar.

You can use whichever weapons you’re most comfortable with, but Mr. Fungi and the Topiary Sprinkler should absolutely be a part of your arsenal for this fight. Once you’ve learned Wee Roger’s attack pattern, just rinse and repeat with whatever weapons you want until he goes down. With him out of the picture, you’ll be able to continue your adventure on Torren IV and reboot the Fixer.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now exclusively on PlayStation 5.