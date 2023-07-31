Remnant 2: How to Open the Dormant N’Erudian Facility Door

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’re probably wondering how to open the door in Dormant N’erudian Facility. This door has caused some frustration for players, considering everyone knows there is a rare item inside, but can’t seem to figure out how to find the key. We have you covered as this guide will cover how to find the key and open the door in Dormant N’erudian Facility in Remnant 2.

How to Unlock the Door in Dormant N’Erudian Facility in Remnant 2

Finding the key to the door of Dormant N’erudian Facility in Remnant 2 is tricky as it is off the beaten path and tucked away in a hidden room. First, head to the end of the area, shown in the image below.

Over the ledge at this location, you will notice a narrow platform. Jump down and continue forward till you find an opening to another room.

There are no wrong turns here, so continue forward, take the elevator, and proceed until you find a glowing item on the control dashboard. This glowing item is the Biome Control Glyph key for the locked door — grab it, and return to the door’s location.

If you need help getting out of this secret room, a little passageway lets you drop down to the level’s main path.

Once you return to the door’s location, interact with it and use the Biome Control Glyph to unlock it successfully. On the other side of the door, you will find an Amulet (for me, it was the Toxic Release Valve) and the Memory Core Quest II item.

How to Use the Memory Core Quest II Item

Players can use the Memory Core Quest II item at the Ascenscion Spire in N’erud, where the Custodian is located. When you approach the Ascension Spire, you will find a hole in the ground on the left-hand side. Go through this hole and take the elevator on the right-hand side to the lower level. On this level, you will find a machine. Use the Memory Core Quest II item on the machine to unlock the door that leads to another Amulet.

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023