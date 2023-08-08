Remnant 2: How to Reach the Boat in The Lament

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So you made it across the “jumping puzzle” in The Lament of Remnant 2, and now you’re wondering how to get on top of the boat. Clearly, this boat contains an item, but it seems impossible to reach. This guide will cover how to get on top of the boat in The Lament in Remnant 2.

How to Get to the Boat in The Lament

Once you pass the jumping puzzle and unlock the door with Kolket’s Razor in The Lament section of Remnant 2, you will find a boat hanging from the ceiling. To get to this boat, look towards the room’s entrance and walk through the wall to the right (where the red arrow points in the image provided). The wall is fake, and you can walk through it, leading to a staircase. Continue up the stairs, and you’ll make it to the boat. Jump on the ship to claim the Lodestone Crown.

Lodestone Crown Headpiece Information

The Lodestone Crown’s lore revolves around King Kolket, who wore it among the pan population. It offers resistance against Blight and is lightweight, despite low Bleed and Shock resistance. Additionally, the Lodestone Crown is not part of any armor set, the only one of this kind. Check out all the stats for this crown below.

Bleed Resistance (-2)

Fire Resistance (0)

Shock Resistance (-1)

Blight Resistance (5)

Toxin Resistance (0)

Honestly, the Lodestone Crown is pretty disappointing and is one of the weaker armor pieces in Remnant 2. Since it is so well hidden behind an illusionary wall, it should be stronger and provide more resistance. Still, if you find yourself having trouble in an area that contains a lot of Blight, it might be wise to pop this headpiece on to prevent taking a ton of damage.

Besides the mediocre stats, the Lodestone Crown looks pretty darn cool. With the blue crystal in the middle, any player who is explicitly going after style in Remnant 2 will love to add this headpiece to their collection!

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023