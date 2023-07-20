Remnant 2: How to Solve the Chess Puzzle in Postultant’s Parlor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 loves to throw challenging puzzles your way. The complexity of the puzzles can cause players some frustration, but it’s a good thing you have guides to help you out. This guide will focus on the chess puzzle in Postultant’s Parlor and how to solve it. Read further also to learn your reward for winning this chess match.

How to Win the Chest Match in the Postultant’s Parlor in Remnant 2

At the northern end of the Postultant’s Parlor in Remnant 2, a statue sits at a chess table. Sit down with him, and he will challenge you to a chess game in which you need to get three in a row on the top row, as shown in the image attached to this guide.

You need to be smart about your moves considering if the statue gets three in a row, you will lose, and he will inflict the curse on you, draining your health.

Follow the steps below to learn how I solved the chest puzzle in Remnant 2.

Take a middle piece and move it diagonally to the top left slot. Move the bottom piece to the center slot. Move the centerpiece to the top middle slot. Move the left-hand piece to the center. Move the centerpiece diagonally to the top right slot.

This is how I solved the chess puzzle, but it’s important to note that I tried this same solution a second time and got bested. The chess puzzle seems random and boils down to you making the right moves. Keep practicing and take your time; eventually, you will beat the statue and open the door behind him.

Once you win the chess match, a door behind him that contains a highly ranked weapon will open. For me, the weapon behind the door was a bow and arrow with incredibly high damage output that is perfect for the Hunter Archetype.

As you play the game of chess and move pieces around, you’ll hear doors opening up in the distance. Putting your pieces on the left-hand side will open doors on the left, and vice versa. The good thing is, if you hear a door open, you can leave the match and see which door opened in the distance. This won’t restart your chess match and you can return to continue your chess game.

