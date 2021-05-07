Resident Evil Village: How to Get the LZ Answerer Lightsaber Weapon

The Resident Evil series has featured crazy weapons in the past, and Resident Evil Village continues this tradition with the LZ Answerer lightsaber weapon. This bonus weapon will be one of the last things Resident Evil Village players get as they attempt to 100% complete the game, and it’s a fitting reward for the amount of work that’s required to obtain it. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a lightsaber that even includes a double-sided mode. Here’s how to get the LZ Answerer lightsaber in Resident Evil Village.

How to Get the LZ Answerer Lightsaber in Resident Evil Village

Beat the game once. Unlock Mercenaries mode from the Extra Content Shop. Obtain an SS Rank on all Mercenaries mode stages. Purchase the LZ Answerer from the Extra Content Shop. Buy the weapon from the Duke for 200 Lei.

In order to get the lightsaber weapon, you have to finish the main story at least once. This will unlock the Extra Content Shop where you can purchase the LZ Answerer, but you won’t be able to buy it immediately. Instead, you must first unlock the Mercenaries mode. You’ll have to spend quite a bit of time grinding in this mode, because you need to get SS ranks on all 8 Mercenaries levels in order to unlock the LZ Answerer. Mercenaries ranks are based on how long it takes you to complete each stage, so try to clear the waves of enemies as quickly as possible.

After you get the necessary 8 SS ranks, you can return to the Extra Content Shop and purchase the LZ Answerer using CP. CP is earned by completing challenges, and by this point, you no doubt have enough to buy the lightsaber. After unlocking it in the Extra Content Shop, you can buy the LZ Answerer lightsaber from the Duke’s shop. It’s not free, but it only costs 200 Lei. You can use this weapon to tear through enemies in Mercenaries mode, or you can use it to try and complete the Village of Shadows difficulty.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.