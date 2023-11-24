Reverse 1999 The Puppy and the Hippie Guide | How to Complete All Stages and Get All Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Theft of the Rimet Cup’s The Puppy and the Hippie tasks Reverse 1999 players with completing a series of puzzles as they follow Pickles and Diggers in an adventure of a lifetime.

To help you see the story to its conclusion and get all of the rewards available as part of the event, here’s how to complete all The Puppy and the Hippie stages with a 2-star rating and get all of its rewards in Reverse: 1999.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage 1 Guide

You can complete the A Warm Call stage by first moving Pickes left two spaces and then right once before moving him left twice. Now, move him up, left, up twice, left, and then right before moving him up two times and then left. Doing so will position you in front of your goal, so just move up two spaces to complete the stage with 2-stars.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage 2 Guide

In stage 2, your focus will lie on getting both Pickles and APPLe to the goal. To do that, first move Pickles left toward the gadget and then select the square highlighted below.

Now, move APPLe in the way showcased below to reach the goal before turning your focus into Pickles.

You can lead Pickles to the Goal and complete the A Floating APPLe Pie stage by moving him right two spaces, then up all the way before heading right to the goal.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage 3 Guide

You can complete the Relativity of Misunderstanding stage part of The Puppy and the Hippie by first heading left, right, left, up four times, and then right two times toward the gadget, which will allow you to travel the path showcased below.

After doing so, aim the gadget at the square left of Pickles before heading up three times and then going left to complete the stage.

Reverse 1999 The Puppy and the Hippie Stage 4 Bubble Crash Guide

Bubble Crash is the first stage part of The Puppy and the Hippie to task you with getting a Travel Flyer before reaching the goal line. To do that, first move Pickels up, right two times, and then down before moving Diggers one space to the right.

Once you do that, move Pickles up and then right to get the flyer before using Diggers to activate the gadget and then selecting the square highlighted below.

Now, you will be able to complete the stage by moving Pickes and then Diggers (in that order) in the way showcased in the image below.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage C1 Guide

You can complete the Best Partners stage by moving Diggers one space to the right before using Pickles to activate the gadget and using it on the square right in front of him. Now, move Digges in the way showcased below and then use him to activate another gadget, this time aiming for the square right behind him before continuing toward the Goal.

Once Diggers leaves, just follow the path below with Pickles to complete the Best Partners stage with 2-stars.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage C2 Guide

You can complete the All the Extras stage by first following the path below to take Diggers to the gadget on the right and then using it on the second square below him. Doing so will create a path toward the Flyer, so head up three times, left, and then up to get it.

After getting the Travel Flyer, move down, right two times, and then down three times to get into an optimal position before heading right two times and then up to trigger another gadget. After triggering the gadget, use it in the square highlighted below.

Now, then head up three times, right, down, up again, and then right twice to reach the Goal line and complete the stage.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage C3 Guide

You can complete The Art of Evacuation stage by first following the path showcased in the image below, which will take you to the Flyer. The path can be followed by heading up six times, left four times, right two times, and then right, down, left three times, down two times, left, and down three times.

After reaching the flyer, just head up two times, down once, up two more times, and then head right once to avoid the guard on the left before heading up twice, right twice, down once, and up three times to complete the C3 stage. You can check out how the path above will look below.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage 5 Guide

You can complete the A Shoe Left Behind stage part of The Puppy and the Hippie by first moving Pickles and Diggers once before moving the former up twice and the latter one square to the right. Doing so will cause the placings of the characters to look like this:

After doing so, move Diggers up four times before moving him to the right twice and then up toward the device. Now, use the device on the tile marked below and then head up once and then right to take Diggers to the goal.

Once Diggers is safe, simply move Pickles as showcased below (up four times and then right) to complete the A Shoe Left Behind stage.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage 6 Guide

You can complete the A Planer With No Plan stage in Reverse 1999 with 2 stars by first moving Pickles four times (twice to the right, up once, and right once more) before moving Diggers twice to the left and using the gadget in the tile marked below (located in front of him) to create a path for our pup.

Once that’s done, move Diggers right twice, up. and then right and up again before moving Pickles left, up twice, right, twice, up once, and then left.

Now, use Diggers to activate the gadget and select the tile behind him before moving Pickles up three times, Diggers twice to the right, and then Pickles toward the goal line before moving Diggers in the path showcased below to complete the stage.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage 7 Guide

You can complete the Bouncey Ball stage by first moving Pickes up once, Diggers up three times, and then Pickes up once and then left to get the first Flyer Fragment.

After getting the fragment, move Diggers twice to the left and use the gadget in the tile highlighted below to distract the Bystander blocking Pickles’ way.

Now, move Pickles to the right once and then up four times before moving Diggers as showcased below (right twice, up three times, left three times) and then crossing the goal line with both of them.

Reverse 1999 The Puppy and the Hippie Stage 8 Transfer Ceremony Guide

You can complete the Transfer Ceremony stage of The Puppy and the Hippie in Reverse 1999 with a 2-star rating by first moving Pickles up once and then moving Diggers down and then left. Once you do that, use Pickles to interact with the gadget and select the tile below (located right of him).

Now, move Diggers four times to the right and then move Pickles in the way showcased below (Left once, then down, right, up, down, left, up twice, and then left) to complete the stage.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage C4 Living the Past Again Guide

Differently from the other stages part of the event, Living the Past will be a straight-up chase. You can complete Living the Past Again in 19 moves by following the path showcased below. If you prefer to make use of written guidelines, you will be able to follow the path by going left three times, up, left three more times, up, left, up, right, up, right five times, and then up and right.

The Puppy and the Hippie Stage C5 Guide

You can complete the stage by first moving Pickles twice to the right, down once, and then right and up again before moving Diggers once to the left and down twice.

Now, move Pickles twice to the right and down two times before moving Diggers down and then Pickles to the left. Once you do that, you will be able to complete the stage by moving Diggers down, left, and then down again before moving Pickles as showcased below.

Reverse 1999 The Puppy and the Hippie Stage C6 Going Home Alone Guide

You can complete the Going Home Alone stage part of The Puppy and the Hippie in Reverse 1999 by first heading up, down twice, up twice, and then down twice before heading left twice, up two more times, left twice, and then up and left. Doing so will allow Pickles to escape the guards in the lower half of the screen.

After doing that, it’s time to get close to the goal line. You can accomplish that by going up twice, right three times, and then up once before going right, up, right, and then down, and right again.

After following the instructions written and showcased above, you will be able to complete the Going Home Alone stage part of The Puppy and the Hippie by following the path showcased below.

If the image is not working for you or if you just prefer to check out the instructions in written form, you can follow the path above by heading down, right, up twice, left, down twice, up, right, down, up, left, down, right, down, and then right three times.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2023