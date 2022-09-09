Roblox: How to Get All Items in Chainsmokers Festival Tycoon

Roblox has consistently showcased its ability over the years to get the attention of the mass public, including brands, influencers, and even music artists. This week is no different with the Chainsmokers making their way to the game for a virtual concert and game experience that revolves around them. The Festival Tycoon is now live and you can jump into the experience at this very moment to enjoy all that it offers. This guide article will take you through the entire process of how to get all the items in the Chainsmokers Festival Tycoon for Roblox.

Getting All the Items in the Roblox Chainsmokers Festival Tycoon

There are three specific items that you will quickly work out how to get. These items will all be available for free. When you are in the game, press the ‘Free Items’ button on the left-hand side of the screen and there will be a list of items and their respective challenges to complete. In order to get them, you will need to do the following:

Neon Shades — Simply finish (build) the first stage to get this item.

Neon Sword Pack — This will likely be the last challenge you complete, you have to earn a total of $500,000 while dancing at the beach.

— This will likely be the last challenge you complete, you have to earn a total of $500,000 while dancing at the beach. Neon Gas Mask — Getting to the max dance streak on the main stage will get you this item.

There will also be a grand prize unlocked after the concert when it starts airing for those within the experience. If you are wanting other Chainsmokers Items, you can visit the other game experience named ‘The Chainsmokers Concert Experience‘ and you will be able to buy items from the ‘Avatar Shop’ with Robux. However, the Festival Tycoon items are all able to be acquired by spending a bit of time with the experience!

