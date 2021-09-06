Roblox: How to Get the Verizon Gamer Helmet

US-Based mobile network Verizon has teamed up with Roblox to give their users an in-game Helmet exclusive. Despite being released in 2006, Roblox saw a new lease of life in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, now making it one of the most played games in the world. It is also favoured in the younger generation with players as young as three diving into the online world of this game.

To give something back to their customers, Verizon and Roblox have come together for a new Helmet called the Pro Gamer Helmet. Here’s how you can get your hands on this exclusive in-game product.

How to claim the Verizon Pro Gamer Helmet?

The only way to claim the Helmet is to be a Verizon customer. Unfortunately, there is no way around it if you aren’t part of the network.

The player would need to be part of Verizon’s new Verizon Up Rewards. Sign up for the reward scheme and download their exclusive app, simply titled Verizon Up. Once signed up to Verizon Rewards, head to the Reward Center which is located inside the app.

Once on there, you’ll be able to see the many rewards you can get with Verizon. Scroll through until you come across an option that says Roblox Pro Gamer Helmet. Click on it and claim the unique Helmet. This will then give you a 12-digit code which will need to be imputed on Roblox.

How to enter my unique code on Roblox?

You will need to head to Roblox.com/redeem. Once there, log in using your Roblox account login. Enter your unique code and then the Helmet will be ready for you to use. Head here for more detailed instructions on how to redeem a promo code in Roblox.

Make sure you get your hold on the Helmet quickly. The offer is only available for a limited amount of time, but Verizon has yet to announce when the Roblox reward will be over.