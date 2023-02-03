Roblox Pixel Piece – How To Get A Clown Nose Accessory

Gamers hoping to become the most fashionable pirate around in Pixel Piece may be hoping to claim a Clown Nose of their own. No matter if they are hoping to cosplay as the terrifying pirate Puggy, or if they want to see a slight stat boost to their Roblox character, this accessory is something players should be searching for.

But, how are players able to claim this particular item for their own? Can you just walk your way into a shop and find one for your own, or do you need to do something different to finally claim this amazing piece of clothing for yourself?

How To Claim A Clown Nose In Pixel Piece

Gamers are going to need to exercise a bit of patience when trying to claim this particular item. Much like Cutlass Charlie, players will need to farm the Clown Pirates for some time before they’re able to get this item. Thankfully, it is a rather common drop, so those grinding for levels may not need to do so for very long until they can grab this item.

While there is no surefire way to claim this item, defeating the Clown Pirates in battle is the easiest way to make this happen. Players will need to ensure that they are at least Level 35+ to start the questline in Orange Town, and speaking to Laff before jumping into the battle can reward players with plenty of EXP to get their new Clown Nose. Unfortunately, players will not be able to claim this accessory via Codes or any other methods.

How Do You Equip The Clown Nose Accessory?

Players hoping to equip their new accessory will need to visit the local Barbershop and stand in front of the mirror to customize their character. Players cannot equip this particular item, or any other cosmetic items, without visiting a Barbershop.

Players will be able to find a Barbershop rather easily, as they are identified by the iconic red, white, and blue spinning pole outside of the building. There are usually a fair number of players inside equipping new items that they have received, so players will just want to search these locations out to add their new accessories quickly and easily.

Players lucky enough to claim the Clown Nose can look forward to these stat boosts in their adventure:

5 Additional Health

x1 Health Regeneration

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023