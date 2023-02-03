Roblox Pixel Piece – How To Get The Kaba Scarf

Players hoping to unlock one of the best accessories available in Pixel Piece, the Kaba Scarf, will need to flex their combat skills against one of the more challenging bosses currently available in this Roblox experience. However, those that have finally had the chance to claim this item know what it’s worth, and why it’s worth earning.

Where do players need to go to claim this item, and what is going to be the easiest way to finally earn the Kaba Scarf in this role-playing adventure? Let’s pack ship and head to Orange Town so we can start grinding our way to the top in Pixel Piece!

How To Get Kaba Scarf in Pixel Piece

Gamers that have gotten to Level 50 will unlock a new quest in Orange Town, where they will finally have the chance to challenge Kabaji, the right-hand man of Puggy. Players will find this powerful miniboss on the island and will need to grind battles against them until they finally get a chance to claim this scarf. However, Kabaji is an entirely different beast compared to previous enemies.

How To Defeat Kabaji To Get Kaba Scarf

Kabaji is powerful, and can quickly take the players’ health down to zero if they are not prepared. Alongside a standard 5-strike sword attack, Kabaji can also hit players with a spinning blade attack that can completely stun-lock those that aren’t cautious enough during their battle.

Players should review the Control list for Pixel Piece before jumping into this battle, or they may find themselves on the sharpest ends of the blade when attempting to bring this baddie down. Knowing how to block properly and parry Kabaji are some of the easiest ways to avoid taking significant damage during this showdown.

While the Spinning Blade attack doesn’t have much of a tell beforehand, players should be smart to keep their distance when facing off against this opponent, as if they get too close, they’ll find themselves stuck in a combo that can drain, at least, a quarter of their health with ease.

Mastering the Parry is the easiest way to whittle this enemy down quickly, as they will always lock players into a 5-Slash Combo if the hits connect. Alongside the Spinning Blade move that they possess, they can lock you in for massive damage. Dodging after you have finished your combo, and approaching to block and parry his standard attack can sign victory. Or, for players lucky enough to have a distance-based Devil Fruit, attacking from far away can help out, too.

Why Is The Kaba Scarf Worth Grinding For?

Players may be wondering what makes the Kaba Scarf special. Not only is it a great way to show off your combat prowess to other gamers, but players will also have some decent stat boosts from this particular item. Players will see these stats added to their character when they equip this specific item at the Barbershop:

+2 Health Regeneration

+10 Stamina

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023