Rocket League Update 1.98 Patch Notes

Available on all platforms

May 26th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Update 1.98 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update was released on May 26th, 2021 for all platforms. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Epic Games Store versions of Rocket League.

Psyonix already released update 1.97 not too long ago and this fixed a few bugs with the game. Update 1.96 was an even better update because it included content for the NASCAR and Formula 1 cars.

Today’s update is kind of boring because it doesn’t add any new features or content to the game. The only thing it does is fix some known bugs with the game.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Rocket League Update 1.98 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug causing players to be invisible in a match with a stuck camera position
  • Fixed a bug preventing creators from spectating their own Custom Tournament matches
If you want to know more details about this update, you can visit the game’s official website. This appears to be the only patch notes that have been released so far for update 1.98. Rocket League is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Mac platforms.

