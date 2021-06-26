Scarlet Nexus: How Many Phases Are There?

How many phases are in Scarlet Nexus? The story of Scarlet Nexus is divided into “phases,” which is really just a fancy way of saying chapters. Regardless of your chosen protagonist, the game will still feature the same number of phases. Granted, the story deviates quite heavily depending on your choice of Yuito or Kasane, so dedicated players will want to run through the game a second time as the other character to get the full story, which technically doubles the chapter count. Here are all the phases in Scarlet Nexus.

How Many Phases Are in Scarlet Nexus?

There are 12 phases in Scarlet Nexus. There are also standby sections in between each phase, but these aren’t counted as their own unique phases. Both Yuito and Kasane have the same number of chapters, so the story is roughly the same length regardless of the character you choose at the start of the game.

Because Yuito and Kasane have entirely unique content in each of their campaigns, however, you should play Scarlet Nexus twice in order to see everything. This essentially doubles the chapter count to 24 since you have to go through all 12 phases with both characters if you want to experience the full story. If you only want to play the game once, though, then you could also watch the Scarlet Nexus anime when it premieres in July to fill in the gaps.

Do You Really Have to Play the Game Twice?

The story starts to deviate heavily around Phase 3 based on your chosen protagonist, so you will want to play through the game a second time to understand the complete story of Scarlet Nexus. Each route has unique boss fights, and you’ll hear dialogue that you won’t hear the first time around. Both characters also have very different fighting styles, which can make a world of difference in an action game like Scarlet Nexus.

Scarlet Nexus is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.