Should You Buy the Mechanical Tub in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Cash is hard to come by in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which is why many players are wondering if they should buy the incredibly expensive Mechanical Tub from Ginter in Jubilife Village. Ginter of the Ginkgo Guild sells various strange items throughout Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and the mechanical items he sells are some of the most puzzling things in the entire game. When you could spend your hard-earned money on Poke Balls, crafting materials, or clothing items, why should you fork over $20,000 or more for something like a Mechanical Tub? Well, it actually has a special use. Here’s what you need to know about the Mechanical Tub in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

What is the Mechanical Tub in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Priced at $20,000, the Mechanical Tub is a strange mechanical device that you can purchase from Ginter in Jubilife Village. He doesn’t know what it does and nobody in the Hisui region seems to recognize the machine. He’ll still sell it to you if you’re interested though, but spending such a large amount on a mystery item feels like a gamble at first.

If you do purchase the Mechanical Tub, it’ll be sent to your room and you’ll find out that it’s actually a washing machine. All of Ginter’s mechanical devices are household appliances from the modern day. They seem to have fallen through a space-time rift just like your character, bringing these modern commodities to the ancient Hisui region.

Is the Mechanical Tub Worth It?

The Mechanical Tub is worth purchasing because it has a special purpose. Just like the other appliances you can buy from Ginter, it can be used to change Rotom’s forms as long as you’ve already caught one. There are five of these appliances in total, letting you change Rotom’s forms at any time by visiting your quarters in Jubilife Village. Each one is fairly expensive though, so you’ll have to save up your money or find and sell rare items like Stardust.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 4th, 2022