Genshin Impact‘s version 3.2 is here, bringing to players the debut of 5-star Dendro Catalyst wielder Nahida, as well as the newest chapter of the Sumeru story. But should you pull for Nahida or save your Primogems for one of the game’s upcoming banners?

Should You pull for Nahida on Genshin Impact’s version 3.2?

To put it simply, yes, you should definitely pull for Nahida if you can. The reason for that lies in the fact that, like Kazuha, Zhongli, and the Raiden Shogun in their respective roles, no character either currently in-game or expected to arrive can perform the role of Dendro support as well as her, thanks to her ability to keep enemies affected by Dendro almost permanently, deal decent damage at low intervals, and fully empower your DPS’.

Is Her Signature Weapon a Must?

Although Nahida’s signature weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, is without a shadow of a doubt the best overall for her, many 4-star weapons are also able to bring the best out of her, mainly thanks to their Elemental Mastery substat. With that said, if you wish to bring out the best in your Nahida, we highly recommend that you check out our Nahida Support build guide, which features the best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions for her.

What About Her Constellations?

Like most of the game’s 5-stars, Nahida’s constellations are not a must and should be taken as an extra when pulling for her. With that said, if you plan on pulling for her constellations, we highly recommend that you focus on getting her at least up to C2, as her second constellation will both allow her EM-related reactions to Crit and lower all target’s defense by 30% under specific conditions.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022