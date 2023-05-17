Should You Sell Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? (TOTK)

Should you sell or hold onto gems in TOTK?

May 17th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Amber Farming locations TOTk
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Early on in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find gems in caves and wonder if you should sell them. Rupees are extremely hard to come by in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and selling gems like Amber and Ruby can be a great way to get Rupees fast. Here’s the best advice I can give on selling gems or saving them in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Should You Save or Sell Gems?

Besides selling for hefty sums of Rupees, gems can be used for Fusing and upgrading your armor.

While each shot is expensive, Fusing a gem to an arrow can deal a lot of damage to a target. You can also Fuse a gem to your melee weapon to boost its attack power by a good amount. I don’t recommend doing this because selling gems are one of the best ways to get Rupees and there are tons of other objects in Hyrule that make for a better Fuse, like the Flux Core 1.

The second reason to not sell gems is because you’ll need them to upgrade your armor later. Each armor piece requires different gems, but it is worth it to keep them because upgrading your armor makes you tougher to kill. Depending on where you’re at in the game, I recommend keeping your gems if you’ve unlocked armor upgrading.

In my opinion, it is better to sell your gems and get good gear now than hold onto them for Fusing and armor upgrades. You can always farm for Amber and other gems later, but you’ll need to sell your gems to get good armor which allows you to survive for longer.

In short, yes, you can and should sell your gems but know that you’ll want gems later for armor upgrading. While Fusing gems to weapons is good, I recommend avoiding that strategy as there are plenty of other Fuse combinations that are less expensive and more effective.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023

