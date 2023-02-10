Should You Tell Professor Weasley the Truth in Hogwarts Legacy?

As if being a fifth-year transfer student wasn’t stressful enough, your journey at Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy goes completely off the rails and Professor Fig thinks that you should keep that information to yourself. Professor Weasley is in charge of acclimating you to your new wizarding school life, but should you tell her the truth about the opening events of the game? Hogwarts Legacy is a massive RPG where you play as a custom protagonist, so you may be worried that this choice will affect the story or your relationship with Professor Weasley or Professor Fig. That’s understandable, so here’s what you need to know about the Professor Weasley choice in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Should You Tell Professor Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy?

During your initial conversation with Professor Weasley, she says “My suspicion is that there’s more to the story than a search for belongings and an extended trip up to the castle.” You then have two dialogue options to choose between:

There is, in fact.

I’m afraid there isn’t.

Here’s what happens after choosing each response.

“There is, in fact.”

If you choose to tell Professor Weasley, then your character will explain that you explore some ruins with Professor Fig before arriving but you won’t share the nitty-gritty details of your encounter. Professor Weasley will reply that Professor Fig must have had a good reason for that though, and she won’t press the matter any further.

“I’m Afraid There Isn’t.”

If you choose to lie to Professor Weasley and tell her that there’s nothing strange about your arrival, then she’ll drop the subject for now. She’s clearly suspicious of you though, so the outcome is basically the same as the other option.

Ultimately, this choice does not affect anything. There are some minor dialogue changes, but that’s about it. It’s just a bit of flavor text to give you more control over your character. You won’t change the story at all by choosing one option over the other, and this scene doesn’t affect anything going forward.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023