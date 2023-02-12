Should You Tell Sebastian the Truth in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of dialogue choices so knowing what to choose at times can take a lot of thought and consideration, likewise with a conversation between the player character and Sebastian in the Undercroft. Before you continue on with the main story and reach this part, you may have been deciding to go and explore Hogwarts, perhaps you were even finding out how to open a map wall in the castle. When you eventually decide to push forward with the story you will eventually reach the Undercroft. This article will take you through everything you need to know about if you should tell Sebastian the truth or not in Hogwarts Legacy.

Tell Sebastian the Truth or Not in Hogwarts Legacy

There are no story outcomes/repercussions from selecting either of the options presented to you. We chose to not tell Sebastian the truth in order to protect the secret of Ancient Magic as Professor Fig and other key individuals have asked. However, it is very possible that you may want to tell Sebastian the truth as it was indeed a tough decision to make. If you decide to tell Sebastian the truth all that will happen is that the conversation between the pair of you will be a bit longer.

In order to not tell the truth to Sebastian you will have to select the dialogue choice which says “I’m not ready to tell you everything” and after you say that the dialogue will end quite quickly. Whereas if you choose “I’ll tell you the truth” then the conversation will continue about the magic as afore noted.

Does Any Dialogue Choice Matter in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, there are some moments in Hogwarts Legacy where if you choose a certain dialogue option you won’t learn a spell. These occur during the quest line where you are working with Sebastian more and learning the unforgivable curses which you can acquire. If you do not accept to learn a spell you won’t acquire it. There are only three of the curses and these are the only spells you can miss in the game.

There are also other similar ‘truth’ choice moments in the game where you will have to make a similar choice to what you had to decide upon here. For example, previously in the main story of the game you had to decide whether to tell Professor Weasley the truth or not about what happened to you on the way to Hogwarts castle.

