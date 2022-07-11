Skyrim: How to Power Level Destruction Fast

Although it is more than 10 years old, Skyrim is alive and well. If you have never created a master Destruction build, now is your time to start. With Skyrim Together Reborn finally here, there has never been a better time to be a Destruction mage in Skyrim. Here is how to power level Destruction in Skyrim.

Best Way to Power Level Destruction Fast in Skyrim

Stack XP Boosts and Mana Reduction

First off, you’ll want to stack all of the Destruction XP boosts you can. This includes two Standing Stones with the Aetherial Crown equipped. You can also level your Enchanting to 100 and enchant your clothes to reduce the mana required for Description spells. Anything that reduces the mana cost or increases mana regeneration is key. Equip the Aetherial Crown and activate these two Standing Stones:

Mage Stone : 20% bonus to all Mage-related skills, including Enchanting. Use with Lover Stone with Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus.

: 20% bonus to all Mage-related skills, including Enchanting. Use with Lover Stone with Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus. Lover Stone: 15% bonus to all skills. Use with Mage Stone and Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus.

Cast Destruction Spells

I know, it seems obvious, but the trick is to do it continuously on your horse. Though this trick works best with Shadowmere, the horse given to you at the end of the Dark Brotherhood quests, any horse will do. Simply cast any Destruction spell on your horse until it is low health or your mana runs out. Once the horse is at low health, wait 1 hour, and start again. You can also work on your Alteration magic by healing the horse.

This method is a bit grind-y, but it is the quickest way to power level Destruction in Skyrim. This trick only works on a horse owned by you because it won’t run away when attacked. The XP gained from Destruction spells is based on the cost of the spell and the damage inflicted, so look for the lowest mana cost spell that does the highest amount of damage.

And that is how to power level your Destruction fast in Skyrim. For more leveling tips and tricks, check out our Skyrim page.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.