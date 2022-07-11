Skyrim: How to Power Level Smithing Fast

Smithing is a useful skill tree in Skyrim. In order to craft some of the best weapons and armor in the game, you’ll need a high Smithing level. With Skyrim regaining popularity with Skyrim Together Reborn, it is the perfect time for a refresher course on leveling up Smithing fast. Here is how to power level Smithing in Skyrim.

Best Way to Power Level Smithing Fast in Skyrim

Stack XP Boosts and Fortify Armor

The first thing you’ll want to do is stack as many Smithing XP boosts as you can. Since Smithing is part of the Warrior class, activate the Warrior Stone. If you can, you’ll also want to equip the Aetherial Crown and activate the Lover Stone. With both of these Standing Stones active, you’ll be getting an extra 35% to leveling your Smithing skill.

Warrior Stone : 20% bonus to all Warrior-related skills, including Smithing. Use with Lover Stone with Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus.

: 20% bonus to all Warrior-related skills, including Smithing. Use with Lover Stone with Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus. Lover Stone: 15% bonus to all skills. Use with Mage Stone and Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus.

You’ll also want to find and equip any armor you can that fortifies Smithing. If you get 100 Enchanting, you can create fortify Smithing items for yourself. The fortify Smithing enchantment can be found in the following places:

Silver-Blood Family Ring

The Forgemaster’s Fingers

Notched Pickaxe (does not bear the enchantment itself, but has the same effect)

Armor sold by Blacksmiths or General Goods Merchants

Armor looted from chests and various enemies

Craft Gold Rings

Now that you have everything set, the trick to power leveling Smithing to 100 fast is to craft gold rings. Gold rings only require 1 gold ingot to create. With the Transmute Mineral Ore Alteration spell, you can turn iron ingots into gold ingots. Transmute Mineral Ore can be found on a table in Halted Stream Camp northwest of Whitewatch Tower which is north of Whiterun.

All you need to do now is acquire iron ore, turn it into gold ore, turn the gold ore into gold ingots, and create gold rings. Iron ore can be purchased from blacksmiths in each town. Use your Transmute Mineral Ore spell to turn the iron ore to silver ore and then to gold ore. Once that is done, go to a smelter and create gold ingots. Then, go to a forge and create gold rings. Sell the gold rings and repeat the process.

By sticking to this process, you’ll power level your Smithing very quickly while working on some Illusion as well. For more power leveling guides, check out our Skyrim page.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.