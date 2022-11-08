Gamers have been waiting for quite some time for a great Sonic the Hedgehog title, and it seems that Sonic Frontiers is ready to deliver on that idea. However, there are a few things that may hold players back from enjoying this title to its full grandeur.

Gamers that have started this adventure on their Steam Deck seem to be running into an issue that leaves the game looking like a blurred mess. Is there a way to fix this, or is the game just not fully prepared to be played on the go? Thankfully, there is a fix that doesn’t require 100 coins to unlock, so let’s find the fix and get back to the best Sonic game in modern memory!

Sonic Frontiers: How To Fix Blurry Screen On Steam Deck

When booting up Sonic Frontiers for the first time, players may notice that the game looks horrid. This is due to the game improperly scaling the resolution for the Steam Deck, normally at 200p. This is a very quick fix and will allow gamers to get into the Open Zone faster than ever, so let’s find out how to fix this.

Making our way into Settings, you’ll need to verify and make sure that the resolution is set to 1200×800 to get the full effect of what this handheld is capable of. After you have refreshed the game, you’ll notice that things look quite a bit better than before, and you’ll be ready to transform into Super Sonic no matter where you are.

With this new direction, Sonic is capable and able to do plenty of new activities that he’s never partaken in before. Fishing is a great way for players to earn items and memories, as well as Vault Keys. If you’re having a hard time getting every red ring on a stage, you’re not alone. Utilizing this new tactic can save you some time and effort, rather than needing to perfect every stage in the game!

Sonic Frontiers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022